AAFA Names Matthew Greenhawt Chief Medical Officer

Washington, DC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) today announced that Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MBA, MSc, has joined the organization as Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Greenhawt will help expand AAFA’s research initiatives and provide medical and scientific guidance to support the organization’s education, advocacy, and policy efforts.

"Matt’s expertise as a clinician and researcher make him ideal for this position,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “His deep knowledge and commitment to improving care for people with asthma and allergic diseases has reshaped clinical practice and will significantly strengthen AAFA’s patient advocacy work. We are proud to welcome him as AAFA’s new Chief Medical Officer.”

"I’m honored to take on this new role with AAFA,” said Dr. Greenhawt. “I’ve collaborated with the organization for many years and have great respect for the team and its mission. I look forward to contributing in a broader and more impactful way.”

Dr. Greenhawt is board certified in pediatrics and allergy/immunology. Prior to joining AAFA, he served as a professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where he had served as director of the Food Challenge and Research Unit. He previously co-founded and co-directed the Pediatric Combined Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinic and served as Research Director of the University of Michigan Food Allergy Center.

Dr. Greenhawt is a member of multiple committees within the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) and European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI). He is a past chair of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Food Allergy Committee and is finishing a 10-year term on the AAAAI/ACAAI Joint Taskforce on Allergy Practice Parameters. He has over 350 peer-reviewed publications that help elevate the standard of care in allergy/immunology.

“AAFA has worked with Dr. Greenhawt for many years on research and advocacy covering a range of topics related to asthma and allergic diseases,” said Sanaz Eftekhari, vice president of research at AAFA. “His unwavering focus on improving patient outcomes aligns with AAFA’s mission and enhances our ability to provide evidence-based resources and policy recommendations.”

Dr. Greenhawt’s prior work with AAFA includes development of food allergy and anaphylaxis action plans, decision aids for food allergy treatment, advocacy on precautionary allergen labeling, and patient-centered research on air travel and healthcare access. These collaborations resulted in numerous publications, including:

“Matt’s track record of advancing care through science and advocacy makes him a terrific addition to our team,” said AAFA Board Chair Ritesh Patel. “His evidence-based approach has helped cut through fear and misinformation, especially around food allergies. He will elevate every part of AAFA’s mission.”

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

