Xsolis Launches AI Amplified, a New Podcast Hosted by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Bassett, Spotlighting the Real-World Impact of AI in Healthcare

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, an AI-driven healthcare technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced the launch of AI Amplified , a new podcast hosted by Dr. Heather Bassett, Chief Medical Officer of Xsolis. Produced in partnership with HealthcareNOW Radio , AI Amplified brings together industry leaders as they explore how artificial intelligence is being applied responsibly and effectively across healthcare to improve outcomes, optimize operations, and create more sustainable systems of care.

The premiere episode, “From Med School to CMIO to CIO to AI Leadership,” features Stephanie Lahr, MD, CHCIO, CEO and Founder of Vital Thread Advisory. In this episode, Dr. Lahr reflects on her journey through clinical care and executive leadership and how those experiences inform her current work advising health systems on AI strategy and digital transformation.





“As the healthcare industry continues to explore and embrace the potential of AI, it’s critical that we center the conversation on thoughtful, responsible implementation,” said Dr. Heather Bassett, Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis. “AI Amplified is a platform for those conversations focused on impact, accountability, and the people driving innovation forward.”

Dr. Bassett leads both the clinical services and data science teams at Xsolis and brings deep technical expertise and a strong clinical foundation to every conversation. She led the development of Xsolis’ proprietary Care Level Score, an AI-powered algorithm that drives the company’s utilization management platform, Dragonfly, used by hundreds of hospitals, health systems, and health plans nationwide.

AI Amplified launched on July 9, 2025, and will feature new episodes releasing every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. The show is available on HealthcareNOW Radio and all major podcast platforms.

Xsolis has been leveraging human-in-the-loop AI practices to develop AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade. The company’s generative AI solutions are available alongside its existing Dragonfly platform and predictive AI models, which have saved health system and health plan customers more than $1.5 billion.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.healthcarenowradio.com/programs/ai-amplified

For podcast booking inquiries, contact media@xsolis.com.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3beac53a-4a6c-4b95-8d99-7e2b5924565e