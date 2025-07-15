Scoop Up FREE Ice Cream at Stop & Shop This Weekend to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

QUINCY, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 20), Stop & Shop is giving away a FREE 1.5-quart container of Stop & Shop brand ice cream to customers who check in at its in-store Savings Station kiosks from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20, while supplies last.

Customers who check in at the kiosk at any of Stop & Shop’s 360 locations during this timeframe will automatically receive a digital coupon in their Stop & Shop GO Rewards account for one free 1.5-quart tub of Stop & Shop store brand ice cream from the freezer aisle – no purchase necessary. The offer includes all 15 available store brand flavors, including:

Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, French Vanilla, Vanilla Fudge, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Chocolate Chip, Neapolitan, Light Vanilla, Light Chocolate, and Light Cookies & Cream.

The promotion comes just in time for peak summer heat. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA), 72% of Americans agree that no summer meal is complete without a refreshing scoop of ice cream for dessert. And the International Dairy Foods Association reports that the average American eats about 20 pounds of ice cream each year—which is equivalent to 4 gallons.

The top ice cream flavors across Stop & Shop stores include the ever-popular Vanilla and Chocolate but also include Mint Chocolate Chip, Coffee, and Neapolitan.

“Ice cream is the ultimate summer treat, and we’re excited to help our customers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a full-sized tub on us,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “This promotion is more than just a giveaway—it’s a fun and delicious way to thank our loyal shoppers for choosing Stop & Shop and introduce even more customers to the savings power of our in-store kiosks.”

Earlier this year, Stop & Shop completed the rollout of Savings Station kiosks across all 360 stores in its five-state footprint. The kiosks make it easy for all customers to activate digital coupons from Stop & Shop’s weekly flyer and personalized deals—no smartphone, internet, or computer needed.

Customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account – or, for customers who don’t yet have an account, they can sign up for one right on-the-spot at the Savings Station. No purchase is necessary to participate in the free ice cream promotion. The ice cream offer is limited to one per household.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Savings Station, visit:

https://stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk

