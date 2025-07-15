Auerbach Hematology and Oncology Joins American Oncology Network, Becomes The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders – Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auerbach Hematology and Oncology Associates PC, a trusted name in hematology and oncology care in Baltimore, Maryland, is proud to announce it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices. The practice, located at 5233 King Ave., Suite 308, will now be known as The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD)—Baltimore.

This partnership enables Michael Auerbach, MD, FACP, Huzefa Bahrain, DO, FACP and Stephanie Horrocks, CRNP to expand their patient-focused services, grow clinical trial offerings, and pursue new market opportunities—while continuing to provide the high-quality, compassionate care that has defined their practice for 24 years.





Dr. Auerbach is a Board-certified hematologist and oncologist who earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. He then completed fellowship training in hematology and oncology at Columbia University School of Medicine in New York. An internationally renowned expert on the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, he is the author of Treatment of Iron Deficiency and Iron Deficiency Anemia in adults, Anemia in Pregnancy and Identifying the Cause of Iron Deficiency for UpToDate. He is currently a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine and is on the American Society of Hematology Guidelines Committee for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Iron Deficiency and Iron Deficiency Anemia.

Dr. Bahrain is a Board-certified hematologist and oncologist who earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in Miami. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at MFSMC, University of Maryland where he served as chief resident. He went on to complete his hematology-oncology fellowship at the Washington Cancer Institute, Georgetown University, where he was named chief fellow. Dr. Bahrain is a nationally known key opinion leader for the use of intravenous iron for the treatment of iron deficiency with multiple high quality publications in the field.

Stephanie Horrocks is a certified registered nurse practitioner who earned her Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis. She has worked alongside Dr. Auerbach and Dr. Bahrain since 2020, specializing in the management of complex hematologic conditions. With nearly a decade of experience as a nurse practitioner in the Baltimore area, she is known for her strong clinical judgment, attention to detail and unwavering dedication to patient advocacy. She plays an integral role in care coordination and treatment planning, working closely with multidisciplinary teams to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience.

“We are excited to partner with American Oncology Network and establish The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders – Baltimore clinic,” said Dr. Auerbach. “Both CCBD and AON are dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality, and personalized cancer care in a community setting—just as Dr. Bahrain, Stephanie, and I have always done. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver advanced treatments while preserving the patient-centered approach our patients rely on. We look forward to offering expanded services through this partnership to make care more convenient and improve outcomes for those we serve.”

CCBD provides community-based oncology services to patients in Baltimore, Bethesda, and Germantown, Maryland. The practice offers comprehensive cancer care, including diagnostics, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. CCBD clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed for patient comfort and privacy during treatment.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Bahrain, and Stephanie to the American Oncology Network and CCBD,” said Todd Schonherz , AON’s chief executive officer. “They are known for the exceptional, patient-centered care they provide, and their expertise aligns perfectly with AON’s mission to deliver personalized cancer care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. We’re eager to collaborate and learn from the knowledge and experience they bring.”

“On behalf of AON, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Bahrain, and Stephanie to the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD , AON’s chief medical officer. “Their dedication to providing quality care in a community setting has had a significant impact in Baltimore. Their expertise and commitment will greatly enhance our services and strengthen the care we provide across the network.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Bahrain, and Stephanie to the CCBD family,” said Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, a longtime CCBD physician. “Their reputation for delivering high-quality, compassionate care speaks for itself, and we’re excited to benefit from their expertise. With their addition, we’re now expanding our reach to serve patients in Baltimore, and we look forward to growing together to meet the needs of even more communities across Maryland.”

Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Bahrain and Stephanie are now accepting new patients.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes.

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders – Baltimore

Michael Auerbach, MD, FACP and Huzefa Bahrain, DO, FACP have been serving cancer patients at Auerbach Hematology and Oncology Associates PC, a trusted name in Baltimore, Maryland cancer care, for 24 years. In July 2025, Auerbach Hematology and Oncology Associates PC, joined American Oncology Network (AON). The practice is now known as The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD)—Baltimore.

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders has been serving patients in the communities and surrounding areas of Bethesda and Germantown, Maryland for more than 25 years. Their individualized approach to patient care includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and when appropriate, cutting edge therapies on clinical trials. The practice regularly performs more than 300 clinical trials on new and developing diagnostic devices and techniques for cancer and diseases. Patients receive home delivery of oral cancer medications, in-house lab and pathology and on-site infusion therapy. The practice also offers comprehensive support with nutrition guidance and financial counseling. Learn more at ccbdmd.com.

