Lexitas Launches AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionize Deposition Transcript and Video Analysis

HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce the launch of Deposition Insights+™, an AI-enabled transcript & video analysis platform that addresses one of litigation's most persistent challenges: how to efficiently analyze, catalog, and leverage critical information buried within voluminous deposition transcripts and video.

Building on the success of Deposition Insights™ Summaries, Lexitas’ AI-based transcript summarization product launched last year, Deposition Insights+ provides key analysis of transcripts and videos including new features such as an on-demand AI assistant, powerful AI-enabled searching, contradictions & key admissions, exhibit summaries, and video behavioral analysis. Lexitas already has generated more than 100,000 AI-driven deposition summaries, proving the accuracy, value and real-world application of its technology.

"Deposition analysis traditionally has been one of the most time-consuming aspects of case preparation, with critical details often hidden within thousands of pages of testimony," said Nicole Arango, President, Court Reporting at Lexitas. "Deposition Insights+ offers a revolutionary approach to this challenge, replacing manual transcript review with intelligent, AI-powered search and analysis.”

Deposition Insights+ delivers superior efficiency by leveraging the latest advancements in natural language processing, generative AI, and machine learning to quickly analyze deposition transcripts and videos. It introduces a powerful suite of features that enable legal teams to uncover critical insights faster, streamline evidentiary review, and strengthen their litigation strategy, including:

An AI-powered legal assistant that can answer complex questions across multiple depositions

Agentic search that traces themes, topics, or testimony threads across thousands of pages

Customized summaries that extract key admissions, contradictions, and exhibit references

Behavioral video analysis to assess witness credibility and demeanor

“Deposition Insights+ is especially powerful in high-stakes, document-intensive litigation,” said Jason Primuth, Chief Innovation Officer at Lexitas. “By combining AI-driven analysis with video and transcript review, we’re giving litigators a faster, smarter way to prepare. Better insights lead to better outcomes … and ultimately, that’s what matters most to our clients.”

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Deposition Insights+: AI-Driven Transcript Analysis Platform.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously over the years and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman, 704-607-5977 | becky@furiarubel.com