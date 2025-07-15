Accelerating Roadway Innovation: Michelin Delivers New Regional All-Position Tire Built for Maximum Performance

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for its commitment to mobility and innovation, Michelin keeps pushing technological boundaries to make daily life better—especially when it comes to optimizing fleet performance.

Designed for high-demand sectors like food logistics, urban delivery and transit systems, the Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire is a regional all-position tire that offers impressive durability and reliable traction in challenging weather. Its performance supports timely, cost-conscious operations across industries where staying on schedule is mission-critical without driving up operational costs.

“In the high-stakes world of delivery and logistics, your schedule is only as reliable as your tires. The Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire is designed to help regional fleets achieve promised deliveries,” said Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B Marketing at Michelin North America, Inc. “Urban mobility and logistics thrive on precision, and Michelin X® Multi Z2 tires are the foundation that can keep fleets moving when every minute matters.”

The Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire brings extraordinary benefits from the use of high tech materials. Fleets can help control their costs with this Smartway1 verified all-position tire, as it provides 20% more mileage2 and 17% lower rolling resistance than the Michelin XZE2 tire3. These improvements were achieved utilizing Michelin’s Regenion technology, which allowed for a more efficient tread design providing not only mileage and rolling resistance gains, but also traction performance throughout the life of the tire. Drivers can be confident in the lasting performance of this 3PMSF4 rated all-position tire. Additionally, the Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire casing utilizes Powercoil technology designed to improve casing durability.

"Michelin's track record speaks for itself delivering on its promise of unmatched quality and endurance in every product it creates," said Cumo. “When performance is non-negotiable and reliability is essential, Michelin stands as the benchmark of quality the world drives on.”

The Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire will be available in sizes 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5. For more information on the Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire, please visit our website at business.michelinman.com.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

1 Based on internal tests against SmartWay® requirements. For more information on SmartWay® verified technologies, go to US: www.epa.gov/smartway or CA: https://www.nrcan.gc.ca.

2 Based on an internal study of 8 fleets in regional and super regional usage at tire removal, 139 total tires, based on a 6/32” max. pull point, Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire vs. Michelin XZE2 tire, both in 11R22.5 LRH. Actual on-road results may vary.

3 Based on ISO28580 rolling resistance test results; 295/75R22.5 LRG Michelin X® Multi Z2 tire vs. 275/80R22.5 Michelin XZE2 tire (equivalent sizes).

4 Meets the USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) snow traction performance requirements. Meets the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) requirements for severe snow traction.