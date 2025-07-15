The Board has re-elected Stefan Backman as Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva and appointed members of the committees

On 28 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) shareholders for a new 2-years’ term re-elected five member of the previous Board – Stefan Backman, Claes Nycander, Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, Leda Iržikevičienė and Mindaugas Glodas, and newly elected Annelie Lakner. At the first meeting of the commenced term the Board re-elected Stefan Backman as Chair of the Board and appointed members of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Stefan Backman, a member of the Board of Telia Lietuva from 26 April 2024, is Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs at Telia Company AB, the largest shareholder of the Company and telecommunications company operating in Nordic and Baltic countries. Stefan Backman is also member of the Board of Telia Sverige AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board of Telia Finland Oyj (Finland) and Telia Finance AB (Sweden), member of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia) and Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) SIA (Latvia).

The Board has appointed Annelie Lakner, a new member of the Board and Head of Group Treasury at Telia Company, and both independent members of the Board – Leda Iržikevičienė and Mindaugas Glodas – to the Audit Committee. An independent member of the Board and Country Manager of OP Corporate Bank plc (Finland) Lithuanian branch Leda Iržikevičienė was elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board members Claes Nycander and Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, both representing Telia Company, and Mindaugas Glodas, an independent member of the Board, were re-elected as members of the Remuneration Committee. Claes Nycander, Vice President, Head of Chief Technology and IT Officer Office & part of management support for Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia at Telia Company, will continue as Chair of the Remuneration committee.

The 2-years’ term of the Board will terminate on 28 April 2027.





