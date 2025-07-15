Continuum Powders and Rev-Tec Establish Long-Term Supply Agreement for Sustainable Suppressor Manufacturing

Houston, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in sustainable metal powder production, and Revolutionary Technologies (Rev-Tec), a fast-growing developer of advanced metal AM components for aerospace and defense, have entered into a long-term supply agreement focused on sustainable suppressor manufacturing.

The partnership formalizes an already successful collaboration between the two companies. Rev-Tec, which specializes in additive manufacturing (AM) of precise components for defense applications, including suppressors, sought a reliable domestic powder supplier that could meet stringent quality specs while supporting their sustainability goals.

“We were seeing longer lead times from some of the traditional OEM suppliers. That’s when we started talking to Continuum,” said Michael Ferrelli, President of Rev-Tec. “From our very first order, they’ve been consistent. We get powder every two weeks. They’ve worked with us to batch it so we can reduce shipping emissions and coordinate it with our print cycles.”

To date, the partnership has enabled the procurement of over 20 tons of high-performance, sustainably sourced metal powder. This volume speaks not only to the scale of Rev-Tec’s production needs, but also to the reliability and repeatability Continuum provides with every shipment.

The partnership also highlights a shared commitment to performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility in AM supply chains. Rev-Tec worked closely with Continuum Powders to define material specifications for suppressor applications—prioritizing flowability, particle size distribution (PSD), and chemistry tailored to Rev-Tec’s proprietary designs.

“We gave [Continuum Powders] a spec. Not a spec they gave us, a spec we developed, and said, ‘We need it in this range,” Ferrelli continued. “We’ve had third-party validation on flowability, PSD, and chemistry. It hits the mark every time.”

Continuum’s proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology reclaims certified scrap metal into ASTM-grade powder for AM applications. By using reclaimed input material and tightly controlled atomization, Continuum offers aerospace- and defense-ready powders with a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditionally sourced feedstock.

“Rev-Tec is pushing the boundaries of performance and sustainability in aerospace and defense AM,” said Don Magnuson, Sr. Vice President, Sales, at Continuum Powders. “They came to us with precise requirements—and a clear vision. We’re proud to support them with a steady, U.S.-based powder supply chain that doesn’t compromise on quality or ESG goals.”

The long-term agreement between Rev-Tec and Continuum Powders reflects growing momentum for sustainable sourcing in defense manufacturing—and the critical role advanced materials play in meeting performance, compliance, and emissions targets simultaneously.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is a leader in sustainable metal powder production, utilizing its proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology to transform certified scrap into high-performance powders. Serving industries such as aerospace, energy, and medical, Continuum is committed to advancing the circular economy and reducing environmental impact in metal manufacturing.