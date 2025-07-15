Allbirds’ Tree Runner NZ Delivers A Fresh Take On A Fan-Favorite

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smallest details deliver the biggest difference when it comes to comfort. That’s why Allbirds is introducing the Tree Runner NZ, a new iteration of the brand’s original Tree Runner. The style is the next step in Allbirds’ core franchise strategy, as the brand refreshes fan-favorite silhouettes with even more of what consumers know and love from the originals: incredible comfort, sleek design and sustainable principles.

The Tree Runner NZ uses Allbirds’ signature SweetFoam™ midsole, now with an updated underfoot contour for a smooth, supportive stride. A stack height of 10.2mm at the forefoot and 20.0mm at the heel lends a naturally grounded feel when you’re on the go. The style also comes with a wool-blend collar and tongue lining to hug the foot for a snug, plush feel where you need it most.

Inside, a brand new dual-density insole uses cushioned memory foam, paired with Allbirds' signature wool-blend sockliner, to deliver uncompromising comfort that stands up to long days on your feet. The Allbirds team tested more than 45 variations to find the footbed that best achieved immediate, out of the box comfort, working with a variety of vendors and testers to validate the new construction.

“This redesign began from the inside out by rethinking comfort, refining fit and elevating materials,” Adrian Nyman, Chief Design Officer, Allbirds. “It’s more than a ‘better’ Tree Runner—it reflects a new era of Allbirds design: bold simplicity, modern sustainability, and wild comfort in every step.”

The Tree Runner NZ uses Allbirds’ industry-leading library of natural and recycled materials to deliver a superior comfort experience. Like its predecessor, the Tree Runner NZ’s upper is made with a tree knit fiber blend, beloved for its breathability. This cool, soft and lightweight material combines TENCEL™ Lyocell with recycled polyester, delivering durability that can withstand whatever your day demands. The Tree Runner NZ upper features a uniform knit design, lending a simple, sophisticated look that transitions effortlessly through any casual setting–whether you’re sipping wine at a favorite neighborhood spot or sightseeing off-the-beaten-path.

As Allbirds approaches its 10-year anniversary, the "NZ" moniker proudly nods to the brand's New Zealand heritage. The Tree Runner NZ ($110 USD) is available exclusively in-stores beginning July 8, 2025, and online beginning July 15, 2025.

