NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES $1M PLATFORM SURVEY GIVEAWAY TO DEMONSTRATE IMPACT OF VERIFIED BUYER SAMPLE

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space, today announced significant enhancements to its Verified Voices survey platform, supported by an $80 million multi-year investment. In conjunction with these advancements, Numerator has launched its “Verified Buyer Difference” campaign, offering up to $1 million in complimentary surveys for brands and retailers to rerun prior research using Numerator’s survey panel of verified buyers.

Verified Voices addresses growing quality concerns in the research industry with fraud, bots, and generative AI impersonation, as well as faulty recall when actual consumers are reached. While many platforms rely on recall-based responses and unverified panels open to bot risk, Verified Voices connects every response to actual purchase behavior through receipt verification, resulting in stronger data accuracy and better business decisions.

“We believe that the best insights come from real buyers, not guesswork,” said Shalin Shah, SVP of Product, Verified Voices. “This investment strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality, fraud-free insights at scale, with a platform experience designed for speed, precision sampling, ease of use, and reliable insights.”

Recent and Upcoming Platform Enhancements Include:

Enhanced Sample Targeting: Dynamic sample sizing and multiple quota groups to compare different shopper behaviors (e.g., lapsed, loyal, switched), and the ability to create logic for each quota group.

Dynamic sample sizing and multiple quota groups to compare different shopper behaviors (e.g., lapsed, loyal, switched), and the ability to create logic for each quota group. Expanded Survey Design Tools: New question types (ranking, grid, instructional text) and 10+ turnkey templates for common use cases.

New question types (ranking, grid, instructional text) and 10+ turnkey templates for common use cases. Smarter Reporting: Real-time filters, AI-powered summaries, cross-tab/stat testing exports, and shareable links for seamless analysis and collaboration.

Real-time filters, AI-powered summaries, cross-tab/stat testing exports, and shareable links for seamless analysis and collaboration. Coming Soon: AI-generated survey questionnaires, behavioral targeting by spend and trip count, and a Research Hub with purpose-built survey flows for advanced research methodologies like TURF, Max Diff, and more.

To demonstrate the impact of verified buyer insights, Numerator invites eligible brands, retailers, and QSRs in the U.S. and Canada to participate in the Verified Buyer Difference campaign. Participants can rerun a previous survey conducted through another provider—at no cost—to see the difference verified respondents and a frictionless platform can make.

Key Program Details:

Surveys must be 15 questions or fewer and reach up to 300 verified respondents.

Participants must not have conducted a Verified Voices survey since January 1, 2025.

Only one survey per organization (or buying center) will be accepted.

Applications are due by August 25, 2025, and all surveys must be launched no later than August 28, 2025.

To apply, visit numerator.com/verified-difference.

“We’re confident that when brands see their own survey results rerun with verified buyers, they’ll never go back to recall-based panels,” added Shah. “This campaign is our invitation for the industry to experience the verified difference for themselves.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.