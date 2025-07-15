Leak Detection Market Size to Surpass USD 7.26 Billion by 2032, at Robust CAGR of 5.31% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leak Detection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Leak Detection Market Size was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2024-2032.”

Leak Detection Market Driven by Sustainability Mandates and Safety Compliance

The leak detection market benefits largely from the increasing awareness about the protection of the environment and the strict regulations and guidelines from regulatory bodies that promote the utilization of advanced leak detection technology in different industries. Around the world, governments and regulatory agencies are tightening standards that are designed to limit the dangers of oil spills, gas leaks and water pollution. Such mandates not only keep organizations away from huge penalties and legal troubles but also bring them closer to sustainability and net zero. In response, industries have stepped up investment in preventive systems that promote safety and environmental protection within operations. However, these drivers are met with restraint due to the high cost of installation and maintenance required by the operationally astute detection system, which can limit the degree to which they are implemented, especially by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Get a Sample Report of Leak Detection Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5632

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Pentair PLC

Pure Technologies Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Sensit Technologies LLC

Bridger Photonics Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Emerson Process Management

Inficon

MISTRAS Group Inc.

The Energy Conservatory

LDARtoolbox

OGI Solutions

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leak Detection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.58 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.31% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Handheld Detector, Vehicle-based Detector, UAV-based Detector)

• By Technology (Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Analyzer, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), Laser Absorption Spectroscopy, Acoustic Leak Detection, Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection)

• By End-use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Energy & Utility, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Leak Detection Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5632

Segmental Insights Highlight Growth Trends in the Leak Detection Market

By End-use Industry

In 2023, the Oil & Gas segment led the Leak Detection Market with a 39% revenue share, driven by safety requirements, regulatory compliance, and environmental protection.

The Chemical & Petrochemical segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR around 7.44% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 due to fast industrialization & rising safety and the industry getting concentrated on adherence to strict environmental regulations.

By Type

In 2023, the Handheld detector segment led the Leak Detection Market with a 47% revenue and is expected to continue dominating the Leak Detection Market in the coming years, due to its portability, ease of use, and higher industrial applicability to quickly identify leaks on-site.

The UAV-based detector segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.54% from 2024 to 2032, as drone technology is becoming optimal for efficient, remote, and wide-area leak detection in challenging-to-reach or dangerous areas.

By Technology

In 2023, the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) analyzer segment dominated the Leak Detection Market with a 31% revenue share, due to its ability of real-time monitoring and analysis of hazardous emissions and addressing regulatory compliance needs along with facility safety requirements.

The Optical Gas Imaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.29% from 2024 to 2032, owing to this leak detection method being non-invasive and instantaneous with rapid results which is especially useful in complex and high-risk industrial environments.

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Leak Detection Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Leak Detection Market at around 48%, due to high industrial base, stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness about workplace safety in the region. The growth is driven by strict technological regulations in industries where oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing sectors depend on advanced leak detection systems to comply with set regulations and prevent occurring environmental incidents.

Asia Pacific is set to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.48% from 2024 to 2032. The high industrialization, urbanization and the new policies to protect the environment in places like China and India is leading to further deployment of various technologies for leak detection in energy and manufacturing sectors, which makes it the most appealing growth space for leak detection for the next few years.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Leak Detection Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5632

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, ABB sees significant uptick in demand for MobileGuard™ gas leak detection solution in 2024 in tandem with tighter methane regulations and high-performance climate resilient energy infrastructure, March 2025

In May 2025, Honeywell launches new Maintenance-Free Hydrogen Leak Detector in suitable for low level detection of 50 ppm to real time safety of hydrogen emitting systems Hydrogen is a major part of clean energy infrastructure; this new detector contributes to a 10 year calibration-free lifetime for safer energy infrastructure as hydrogen adoption becomes widespread.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Leak Detection Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Leak Detection Market Segmentation, by Service Type

8. Leak Detection Market Segmentation, by Service Model

8. Leak Detection Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

8. Leak Detection Market Segmentation, by Vertical

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.