CAI Earns Top Score on 2025 Disability Index

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced it earned the top score of 100 on the 2025 Disability Index® with the distinction of “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fifth consecutive year.

The index is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Now trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine data-driven actions that can achieve tangible business impact.

"At CAI, our people are our greatest asset. We value and celebrate diverse perspectives, fostering an inclusive culture that drives innovation and excellence. We prioritize merit, performance, and experience, ensuring every team member is recognized and rewarded for their contributions,” said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. “By providing accessible growth opportunities and focusing on strengths and achievements, we create a dynamic workplace where everyone can thrive and make a meaningful impact.”

"As we release this year’s Disability Index report, we celebrate the continued progress made by businesses around the world,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO at Disability:IN. “Today, hundreds of the world’s leading companies are using this tool to benchmark and drive their disability inclusion efforts. Together, we are creating a global economy accelerated by disability inclusion."

In 2026, the index will evolve into a universal benchmark, enabling companies around the world to measure and address opportunities, as well as progress, in workplace culture, recruitment, infrastructure and more. The updated name supports these goals by promoting broader recognition and applicability across disparate regions and industries.

