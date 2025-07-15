SoftServe Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Cloud Migration, Modernization, and AI-Enabled Solutions for Enterprise Success

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), with plans to amplify enterprise AI adoption for real-world applications through heightened integration of AWS services and cloud-native modernization.

The newly signed SCA is a multi-year, innovative agreement encompassing co-developed solutions, enhanced investments, and strategic alignment to AWS priorities and client benefits, including:

Joint Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategies: Collaborating on GTM initiatives to bring these solutions to market faster and at a higher volume

Collaborating on GTM initiatives to bring these solutions to market faster and at a higher volume Cloud-Native Transformation: Helping enterprises modernize legacy systems and migrate to AWS with greater speed, security, and efficiency using SAMP, or SoftServe’s Adaptive Modernization Platform (formerly SoftServe Application Modernization Platform), a proven accelerator that reduces timelines for cloud modernization projects through reusable AWS-native modules and Agentic AI to improve scalability, reliability, and developer velocity

Helping enterprises modernize legacy systems and migrate to AWS with greater speed, security, and efficiency using SAMP, or SoftServe’s Adaptive Modernization Platform (formerly SoftServe Application Modernization Platform), a proven accelerator that reduces timelines for cloud modernization projects through reusable AWS-native modules and Agentic AI to improve scalability, reliability, and developer velocity Customer-Centric Innovation: Customizing scalable, AI-enabled solutions that address real-world challenges, such as helping ISVs accelerate SaaS adoption on AWS by automating multi-tenant provisioning and compliance readiness through AI-powered application modernization

Customizing scalable, AI-enabled solutions that address real-world challenges, such as helping ISVs accelerate SaaS adoption on AWS by automating multi-tenant provisioning and compliance readiness through AI-powered application modernization Global Reach & Impact: Expanding delivery capabilities, expert access and certifications, and digital collaboration across North America and EMEA

“Within our alliance with AWS, we deploy a differentiated approach that unifies migration, modernization, and AI adoption into a repeatable, scalable strategy,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). “This collaboration signals next-level advancement for key offerings like our highly customized self-service platform SAMP, which paves the way for reaching more measurable outcomes and faster time-to-value for our clients.”

“This new cooperation unlocks a new level of joint execution between SoftServe and AWS,” said Darrin Griggy, SVP of Partnerships & Alliances at SoftServe. “Our aligned go-to-market strategies will accelerate solution delivery, expand market reach, and empower organizations to achieve complex migrations, optimize workloads, and operationalize AI with greater efficiency and security.”

This collaboration underscores the value of SoftServe and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. SoftServe is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 12 AWS competencies and is an inaugural launch partner of the AWS Generative AI Competency and Data Foundation for Generative AI with AWS. Notable competencies obtained include Migration, DevOps, Big Data, SaaS, security, machine learning, as well as retail, financial services, healthcare, and more.

With more than 700 AWS-certified experts, including two of the 274 AWS Ambassadors acclaimed worldwide, SoftServe enables clients to achieve business outcomes through cloud modernization, data platforms, and AI/ML transformation. For more information please visit this website.

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

