Award-Winning Holixer from Natural Remedies Delivers Clinically Proven Sleep Support

BANGALORE, India, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising nighttime temperatures disrupting sleep across the United States, clinical research shows Holixer™, a patented and clinically validated extract from Natural Remedies , derived from holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum), may help reduce stress and improve sleep quality during the hot summer months.





Holixer has been shown in human clinical trials , with 170 subjects, to significantly reduce stress and improve subjective sleep quality within two weeks. Participants taking Holixer experienced improved sleep efficiency, fewer nighttime awakenings, more restorative non-REM sleep, leading to better cognitive performance the next day.





“Summer heat spikes stress hormones impacting sleep quality, making it harder to fall and stay asleep,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D. , chief business officer of Natural Remedies. “Holixer supports the body’s response to everyday stress and helps maintain healthy cortisol levels, which are critical for sleep regulation.”

In the double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Frontiers in Nutrition , Holixer users reported a 37% reduction in stress scores, supported by a 66% drop in hair cortisol (a key stress hormone), and showed significant improvement in insomnia symptoms compared to the placebo group within four weeks. Additionally, Holixer helped manage acute stress within 10 minutes and supported healthier blood pressure levels during stress events.

Holixer is one of the first botanical ingredients to be studied for its effects on the cyclic alternating pattern (CAP) cycle—a key indicator of sleep quality. In the clinical trial currently under peer review, Holixer increased CAP-A1 rates, which are associated with more stable, uninterrupted sleep. Participants stayed asleep longer without intermittent disturbances, leading to less fragmented sleep. The study also showed an improvement in sleep latency, meaning participants fell asleep more quickly—a meaningful benefit, especially during hot summer nights when falling asleep can be more difficult.

“With increasing consumer interest in botanical sleep aids that are non-habit forming, and don’t cause next-day drowsiness or grogginess, Holixer offers a clinical evidence-based, plant-based solution for occasional sleeplessness,” said Lakshmikanthan.

Natural Remedies’ Holixer was named the 2025 NutraIngredients USA Ingredient of the Year award winner in the mind and mood category. The human clinical study on Holixer supports claims that it helps maintain healthy cortisol levels, supports physical and mental well-being during everyday stress, and improves sleep efficiency and quality during occasional sleeplessness. To learn more about Natural Remedies and Holixer™, visit https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com/holixer .





About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45+ scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

