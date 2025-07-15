After Achieving 100% Interception Rate in Real-life Demo, ParaZero's DefendAir Advances to Sales Phase

A 100% Successful Demo In Real-Life Conditions, Progresses Parazero's DefendAir Counter-UAS Solution To International Sales Phase

Kfar Saba, Israel, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the successful completion of a live demonstration of its DefendAir™ Personal Net Gun System to a select group of Israeli security and defense professionals.

The demonstration was attended by 25 senior officers and experts from various tactical units and critical infrastructure defense entities. During the live field simulation, ParaZero's DefendAir system demonstrated 100% interception success, effectively neutralizing every fast-incoming multirotor drone threat in real-time scenarios. While specific affiliations remain confidential, participants represented top-level Israeli national security sectors, including site protection and strategic defense planning.

The session included an in-depth discussion on the evolving threat of drone incursions, the limitations of existing solutions, and the growing need for multi-layered defense strategies, particularly against passive, non-transmitting drones that cannot be intercepted via traditional RF-based methods, such as fiber-optic-guided drones.

The live field demonstration of the DefendAir Personal Net Gun showcased its ability to rapidly neutralize fast-approaching multirotor drones, simulating a real-time threat scenario. The demonstration generated strong interest and highly positive feedback from attendees.

Following this 100% successful demonstration, ParaZero is advancing to the sales phase for the DefendAir system, targeting defense and security markets globally. The company is engaging with potential customers, including Israeli and international security agencies, to deploy this non-lethal counter-drone solution for applications such as military defensive purposes, VIP protection, large events security, and critical infrastructure defense.

ParaZero’s DefendAir system is a compact, non-lethal counter-drone solution that enables security personnel to intercept and disable rogue drones using a targeted net-launching mechanism. Designed for portability and fast response, DefendAir adds a vital layer of defense in scenarios involving VIP protection, event security, and sensitive infrastructure.

Watch the system’s demonstration: https://youtu.be/68-S4Xy09SE?si=F5XoQvvl4TPVhMgv

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com.

