Embedded Payments Market to Reach USD 192.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Surge in API Integration Across Digital Platforms | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Payments Market Size Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Embedded Payments Market size was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 192.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.82% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The U.S. market is driven by advanced fintech infrastructure, rapid SaaS adoption, and growing demand for seamless digital transactions. In 2024, the U.S. embedded payments market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.14%. Rising API integrations across banking, healthcare, and e-commerce platforms will fuel sustained growth.





Get a Sample Report of Embedded Payments Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6886

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

PayPal

Square

Stripe

Adyen

Worldpay

Alipay

WeChat Pay

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Samsung Pay and others



Embedded Payments Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 23.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 192.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 29.82% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Payment: In-app Payments Lead; API-based Payments Grow Fastest

In-app payments dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to seamless checkout within mobile applications, particularly in the gaming, retail, and food delivery verticals. It helps businesses achieve higher conversion and lower cart abandonment through these integrated options. In-app payments have been both incredibly common and widely used for at least a few years now, a trend that seems set to continue until 2032 at the very least, due to the increase in mobile use that has risen across the globe.

API-based payments are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With the help of API driven solutions, payment functionality is to be embedded even for non-financial entities, as its Flexibility, Scalability, and Quick Deployment options are providing new horizons in the payments space. Meanwhile, the likes of startups and SaaS companies are using APIs to provide tools for "banking-as-a-service" to guarantee fast global growth.

By Deployment Model: Cloud Leads; On-Premise Grows Fastest

The cloud deployment model dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 76% of revenue share, due to its scalability, flexibility, and seamless integration with third-party services. To increase platform reliability, especially where embedded payments are concerned, businesses are moving toward cloud-first strategies to save on infrastructure.

the on-premise segment is experiencing the fastest CAGR, due to preferences from large enterprises and financial institutions for data sovereignty, security, and regulatory compliance. By using on-premise solutions, enterprises get more options for customization, and this is important for highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.

By Payment Method: Digital Wallets Dominate; Credit/Debit Cards Grow Fastest

Digital wallets led the market in 2024 and accounted for 32% of revenue share, as they offer a fast and user-friendly payment experience with more secure transactions and contributed 32% of total revenue share. Mobile platform services such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and PayPal are already integrated on the OS level; therefore, it makes sense to use them for embedded payments within e-commerce and retail apps.

The credit/debit cards segment is growing at the fastest pace, owing to increasing innovations in card tokenization, virtual cards, and secure API integrations in the payments services market. With more card issuers and fintechs expanding their embedded propositions, this approach is becoming popular once again, particularly among credit-as-a-service platforms.

By Industry Vertical: E-commerce Dominates; Healthcare Grows Fastest

The e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to the high early adoption of integrated checkout options to promote user engagement and sales. Platforms such as Shopify and Amazon utilize embedded payments to create seamless consumer journeys and eliminate payment friction.

The healthcare sector, however, is poised to register the fastest CAGR, owing to medical billing and telemedicine digitization and online appointment platforms. As healthcare providers are increasingly expected to provide a seamless payment experience for their services, embedded solutions are rapidly closing the gap between healthcare and finance.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6886

Embedded Payments Market Segmentation

By Payment

In-app payments

API-based payments

Platform integrated payments

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payments

Marketplace payments

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Payment Method

Digital wallets

Credit/debit cards

Bank transfers

Mobile payments

By Industry Vertical

E-commerce

Healthcare

Financial services

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation & logistics

Others

By Region: North America Dominates; Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 38% of revenue share, Owing to its presence of already established digital infrastructures like payment data networks and integration of embedded financial tools into e-commerce platforms and is expected to dominate the overall embedded finance industry in future as well because of high adoption of embedded financial services north of the border and also massive presence of dominant embedded finance companies like PayPal, Square, and Stripe. The advanced regulatory framework of the region, coupled with the investments, is expected to sustain the dominance well beyond 2032.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to rapid digital transformation, penetration of smartphones, rise of super apps like WeChat and Grab. Embedded finance adoption in emerging markets, such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, is rapidly growing as financial inclusion and mobile-first commerce gains momentum in these markets.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Embedded Payments Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6886

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Embedded Payments Market by Payment

8. Embedded Payments Market by Deployment Model

9. Embedded Payments Market by Payment Method

10. Embedded Payments Market by Industry Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.