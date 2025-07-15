Bitget Wallet Launches Solana-Based Stablecoin Staking via Kamino Integration

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has expanded its onchain earning suite with the integration of Solana-based stablecoin staking through Kamino, a decentralized lending protocol native to the Solana ecosystem. The launch marks Bitget Wallet's first support for Solana-native USDC and USDT yield products, offering users flexible, onchain earnings with annualized returns of up to 50% APY during an initial two-week period.

The integration comes as Solana's DeFi ecosystem shows renewed growth, with total value locked (TVL) exceeding $5 billion in recent months, reflecting increasing demand for scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. Stablecoins, now widely adopted for payments and savings, are also emerging as foundational assets in decentralized yield strategies.

The new feature is available through the wallet's Earn interface and connects users to Kamino's automated lending vaults. Users can earn in real time, withdraw at any time with no lock-up, and manage their positions directly within the app. A promotional yield of up to 50% APY is available from July 14 to July 28, after which staking continues to earn Kamino's base yield, currently around 5% APY. The integration expands Bitget Wallet's multi-chain support while responding to growing demand for accessible, yield-bearing products linked to stablecoins.

"Solana's performance and cost efficiency have made it a strong foundation for emerging financial applications," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "We're seeing a shift where stablecoin holders increasingly expect yield opportunities without moving funds offchain or into centralized platforms. By integrating Kamino, we're offering users a simple way to put their stablecoins to work within a familiar interface. It reflects our broader goal of delivering accessible, yield-driven functionality within self-custodial environments."

Kamino recently upgraded its platform with the launch of Lend V2, introducing modular lending markets, automated vault strategies, and support for real-world asset integrations. Bitget Wallet's integration brings these features to its user base of over 80 million, offering a seamless bridge between passive yield generation and decentralized capital markets. As a non-custodial solution, Bitget Wallet allows users to interact directly with Kamino's onchain contracts, maintaining full control over their assets at all times.

The Solana-based stablecoin staking feature is now live and accessible through the Earn section of the Bitget Wallet app. As part of its broader strategy to simplify onchain finance, Bitget Wallet has integrated protocols such as Aave and Lido to offer users streamlined access to DeFi yields through automated, one-click staking. The wallet is also developing native yield vaults with features such as flexible deposits and real-time interest accrual, aimed at lowering barriers to participation in decentralized earning products.

