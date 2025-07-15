Calcium+Company Welcomes James Pietz as Managing Director of Oncology Division, Amino, and Elevates Josh Righter to Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized health communications group, today announced the hiring of James Pietz as Managing Director of its oncology marketing division, Amino. It also announced that Calcium+Company veteran Josh Righter has been elevated to Chief Strategy Officer. Both will report to Greg Lewis, Group President and Managing Partner.

With these high-level appointments, Calcium+Company continues its growth trajectory by fortifying its commitment to one of the most important and dynamic segments in pharma–and by amplifying its strategic expertise to generate even greater market impact for clients and brands.

According to CEO Judy Capano, “We’re focused on the value drivers that matter most to clients–whether in mission-critical areas like oncology, strategy, or omnichannel engagement. And we’re just getting started.”

As Managing Director, Pietz will expand Amino’s reach to include more types of cancer, classes of therapy, and client partners. He’ll build upon the strong team and foundation that Amino has established in precision insights, human-centric creative storytelling, and highly targeted engagement initiatives.

Says Lewis: “The deep oncology expertise James brings to Amino will help us transform the lives of even more people living with cancer. And that inspires us.”

In his Chief Strategy Officer role, Righter will evolve and strengthen the agency’s suite of innovative strategic services. He’ll align all market intelligence, brand planning, marketing communications, and omnichannel engagement initiatives to a unifying strategic vision, thereby improving effectiveness and efficiency.

According to Lewis, Righter is “a visionary thinker who elevates the work and the teams around him. He’ll now be able to share his unique talents across clients and divisions while continuing to mentor future strategic leaders.”

Righter will also partner with Leigh Householder to lead the company’s Marketing and Innovation hub, which delivers advanced omnichannel, tech, data, and AI solutions across Calcium+Company clients.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, and communities. It’s led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 175 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a wide range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities–all made possible by some of brightest stars in the industry. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being named an “MM+M Best Places to Work Award” in 2024.

