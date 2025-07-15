AscellaHealth’s Patient-Focused Approach is Best-in-Class Model for Distribution of Rare Disease Therapies

BERWYN, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth , a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, distinguishes itself as the partner of choice for rare disease pharmaceutical manufacturers, offering a patient-first, customizable model that supports the successful commercialization and distribution of specialty and rare disease therapies. This commitment is showcased in a three-part series of AscellaHealth Podcast Pulse, featuring Donovan Quill, Chief Strategy Officer, AscellaHealth and Charlie Gayer, Chief Commercial Officer, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, who highlight the value of these adaptable, patient-focused solutions.

“At AscellaHealth, we recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work when distributing therapies for individuals with complex, chronic and rare diseases,” says Bill Oldham, Chairman and President of AscellaHealth. “That’s why our integrated model delivers the best of all worlds: single-source service, personalized patient support and flexible distribution pathways—ensuring optimal access and outcomes. We’re excited to share this podcast with our colleagues and friends across the industry.”

In part one, the experts explore the critical factors influencing the adoption of exclusive distribution models, including:

• Product characteristics

• Patient and prescriber profiles

• Market dynamics

• Strategic objectives

Parts two and three focus on the advantages of partnering with a sole-source, exclusive distribution partner and dispel the common misconceptions surrounding this model. A deep dive discussion focuses upon the value of this approach to create more meaningful partnerships, increase stability, and streamline processes for life sciences stakeholders.

“Through exclusive and limited distribution strategies that seamlessly scale into broader, open models, AscellaHealth equips manufacturers with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that evolve alongside their needs,” states Oldham. “Blending operational efficiency, flexibility and personalized care powered by the human touch, this methodology supports every stage of a product’s lifecycle.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

