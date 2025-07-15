Presidio Accelerates Industry Transformation with AWS: New Verticals, AI, and Co-Developed Solutions

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced a new Vertical market strategy featuring tailored industry-specific solutions and dedicated teams of industry experts. This initiative builds on major milestones in our strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) reinforcing the companies’ joint commitment to accelerating digital transformation across key verticals. This strategic shift and expansion reflect the two companies continued investment in a vertical market strategy and innovation roadmap.

“By deepening our vertical market focus, we’re providing customers with the perfect blend of industry-specific and cutting-edge technology expertise to drive meaningful outcomes faster than ever before,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Presidio. “Together with AWS we’re developing innovative new solutions, accelerating AI adoption and shaping the future of digital transformation across every industry.”

Presidio’s expanded industry vertical market strategy includes:

Specialized teams with deep domain knowledge are now focused on healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, sports, media, entertainment, state and local government and education. Co-Development with AWS : Presidio and AWS are developing new offerings tailored to the needs of customers in each vertical.

: Presidio and AWS are developing new offerings tailored to the needs of customers in each vertical. Captivate for every vertical: Captivate transforms video and sensor data into real-time insights that drive engagement, efficiency, and compliance. Presidio's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to unlock new revenue streams, streamline operations, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.





Major milestones accomplished over the past year include:

This innovative audience experience solution includes accelerators that leverage AWS for scalability, flexibility, and intelligence to drive immersive experiences and dynamic monetization opportunities. The first tailored solution is specifically for the Sports, Media and Entertainment industries Expansion of AI Accelerators through AWS : Presidio HAI accelerators powered by AWS enable clients to rapidly deploy intelligent solutions that drive business outcomes. Presidio HAI combines human expertise and AI capabilities for responsible AI adoption and significantly accelerates software development and application modernization.

: Presidio HAI accelerators powered by AWS enable clients to rapidly deploy intelligent solutions that drive business outcomes. Presidio HAI combines human expertise and AI capabilities for responsible AI adoption and significantly accelerates software development and application modernization. $1 Billion in AWS Marketplace Transactions: Presidio was among the first companies to achieve $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales. This was driven by a consultative approach and comprehensive lifecycle services that help clients optimize technology investments.





Presidio is actively hiring across its vertical practices and digital transformation teams. To explore open roles and join a company at the forefront of industry innovation, visit presidio.com/careers.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

