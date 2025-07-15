Vislink Debuts Aero5 at APSCON 2025 — The Most Advanced Air-to-Ground 5G Live Video Solution for Public Safety

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, USA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced the debut of it groundbreaking Aero5 live video transmission system at APSCON 2025, taking place July 17–18 in Phoenix, AZ. Designed for high-performance air-to-ground missions, Aero5 is the world’s fastest and most powerful 5G bonded cellular airborne video transmitter, setting a new benchmark for live aerial video intelligence.

Built for law enforcement, public safety, and broadcast applications, Aero5 delivers low-latency 4K UHD video from helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and UAVs to command centers, field teams, and studios. It supports up to eight bonded 5G modems, with optional Starlink and other Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite integration for uninterrupted transmission - even in rural or infrastructure-poor areas.

Integrated with Vislink’s secure, cloud-native LinkMatrix platform, users can monitor, control, and route live feeds through a single web interface. Features include real-time stream switching, remote encoder configuration, AES encryption, and full cloud compatibility. LinkMatrix simplifies operations across multi-agency missions such as Search and Rescue (SAR), medevac, border patrol, surveillance and wildfire response by aggregating and managing video sources from any location, on any device.

Aero5 also supports hybrid deployments with Vislink’s COFDM-based AeroLink transmitter, enabling both line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight operations.

“Aero5 gives public safety teams a powerful tool for real-time situational awareness and rapid response,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “By harnessing the speed and reach of 5G, we’re enabling aerial units to stream critical video wherever the mission takes them.”

At APSCON, Vislink will also showcase its full Air-to-Anywhere ecosystem, including:

Together, these solutions deliver scalable, high-throughput video capabilities for diverse mission-critical operations.

Live demonstrations of Aero5 and Vislink’s other Airborne Video Downlink Systems solutions will be available at booth #717 during the show.

