Pipefy and Oracle announce partnership to accelerate generative AI adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a leading process management and AI platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle to drive large-scale adoption of generative AI. As an Oracle Independent Software Vendor (ISV), the alliance with Pipefy has already generated millions of dollars in contracts with major companies in the telecommunications and financial services sectors.

“While Oracle provides a secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, Pipefy packages that capability into ready-to-use automation solutions, delivering business applications and connecting people, data, and decisions through AI agents in highly regulated environments,” said André Agra, CFO and VP of Strategic Alliances at Pipefy.

The alliance goes beyond technology, as the companies have been working with integrated sales teams and a new go-to-market model for corporate AI projects. “We’re witnessing a paradigm shift: companies want to put AI to work, and we deliver that in weeks, not years,” added Agra.

Guilherme Cavalcanti, Senior Sales Director at Oracle, said, “With our infrastructure, companies like Pipefy are not just implementing AI in the market—they're driving real business outcomes with speed, scale, and security.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

