Travis Credit Union Foundation Awarded $75,000 Inclusiv Matched Savings Grant

VACAVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Travis Credit Union Foundation is proud to announce it has been awarded a $75,000 grant through the Inclusiv Build and Matched Savings Initiative, a nationally recognized program supporting innovative financial inclusion efforts. This prestigious grant will significantly enhance the Foundation’s Financial Coaching Grants Program, empowering underserved households across Northern California through a powerful combination of coaching and matched savings.

The Inclusiv grant, awarded to only 11 credit unions nationwide, will allow the Foundation to launch a Matched Savings Initiative, providing financial coaching clients who save at least $300 over six months with a matching deposit of $300. This incentive not only boosts personal savings but strengthens long-term financial resilience for individuals and families across 12 Northern California counties.

Now in its second year, the Financial Coaching Grants Program is also expanding its reach. The Foundation is awarding grants to two new nonprofit partners:

AGC Construction Education Foundation

C.O.P.E. Family Support Center





These organizations join a growing network of trusted partners that includes Safequest Solano, Vacaville Solano Services, and the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation, all of whom participated in the 2024 cohort. Together, these organizations have helped over 150 clients begin personalized financial coaching journeys focused on debt reduction, credit repair, and improved savings.

“This grant reflects our belief that real change happens when strategy meets compassion,” said Damian Alarcon-Young, President of the Travis Credit Union Foundation. “By aligning financial coaching with matched savings, we’re using every tool available to empower local families—and we’re doing it in partnership with organizations who share our values. This is a win for everyone involved and a signal to our communities that we are willing to go the extra mile with them, not just for them.”

About Travis Credit Union Foundation

The Travis Credit Union Foundation supports financial education and wellness initiatives and is the philanthropic arm of Travis Credit Union. The foundation is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through financial education, charitable giving and community support. Travis Credit Union generously funds the administrative costs of the Travis Credit Union Foundation, allowing for 100% of funds raised to go back to the community. To learn more about the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s mission and how to participate in all it is doing to build financial wellness in the communities it serves, visit tcufund.org .

The Foundation is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3). Tax ID #82-4159040