Nanterre, July 15th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 07th to July 11th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 07th to July 11th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 07/07/2025 FR0000125486 48 050 124,868015 XPAR VINCI 08/07/2025 FR0000125486 80 019 124,967624 XPAR VINCI 09/07/2025 FR0000125486 27 090 126,067106 XPAR VINCI 11/07/2025 FR0000125486 43 778 125,604502 XPAR VINCI 11/07/2025 FR0000125486 16 222 125,576248 CEUX TOTAL 215 159 125,2593

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

