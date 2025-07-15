Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 07th to July 11th,2025

Nanterre, July 15th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 07th to July 11th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 07th to July 11th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI07/07/2025FR000012548648 050124,868015XPAR
VINCI08/07/2025FR000012548680 019124,967624XPAR
VINCI09/07/2025FR000012548627 090126,067106XPAR
VINCI11/07/2025FR000012548643 778125,604502XPAR
VINCI11/07/2025FR000012548616 222125,576248CEUX
      
  TOTAL215 159125,2593 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

