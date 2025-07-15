MRED and Crexi Collaborate to Expand Nationwide Exposure and Deal Velocity for Commercial Real Estate Professionals Offering Increased Listing Exposure For Commercial Real Estate Agents

LISLE, Ill., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the leading multiple listing services in the US, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Crexi, the fastest-growing digital platform for commercial real estate (CRE) transactions. Through this collaboration, MRED subscribers will be able to syndicate their commercial listings—for both sale and lease—directly to Crexi’s powerful national marketplace, unlocking broader exposure, smarter marketing tools, and greater deal flow.

This collaboration comes in direct response to the growing demand from MRED’s commercial brokers and associations for enhanced listing visibility and cutting-edge support in the commercial space. With just a few clicks, MRED subscribers can opt in to publish their listings to Crexi’s platform—trusted by more than two million monthly users and home to one of the largest networks of active commercial real estate professionals in the country.

Subscribers will benefit from:

Seamless listing syndication and real-time lead analytics

Targeted marketing for both leasing and sales opportunities

Advanced CRM tools to track interest, manage outreach, and nurture prospects

Digital deal management features including online offers, document sharing, and secure communication

“This initiative responds directly to commercial brokers’ feedback. They asked for more exposure, more control, and more opportunity for their listings. With Crexi, we’re delivering all three,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “MRED isn’t just an MLS for residential brokers; we serve all types of real estate professionals.”

Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome MRED to the Crexi network. This collaboration empowers Midwest brokers with national reach, digital speed, and the end-to-end tools to turn listing opportunities into closed deals faster. It’s about creating access—to data, to exposure, and to action.”

With more than $1 trillion in transactions and 8.6 billion square feet leased through the platform, Crexi brings unmatched scale, data intelligence, and automation to the fingertips of commercial professionals across the country. MRED’s integration with Crexi marks another step forward in its mission to equip real estate professionals with the industry’s most effective tools.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Iowa who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction—Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users. Learn more at www.crexi.com