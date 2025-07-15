Calian Receives Dual Recognition for Excellence and Culture from Iconic Media Brands

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic infrastructure sectors, is proud to announce two major honours recognizing its dedication to excellence and a thriving workplace culture. TIME Magazine has included Calian in its inaugural 2025 list of Canada’s Best Companies, while Forbes announced today the company as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Company Culture.

These prestigious recognitions underline Calian’s momentum as a leader in delivering mission-critical solutions across defence, space and health industries, while also building an empowering, supportive culture that fuels its success.

“These honours highlight what makes Calian thrive—our people,” said Kevin Ford, CEO of Calian. “Our 5,000-strong global team lives our values every day, building not just a company, but a community committed to impact. With momentum across key industries and a strong team behind us, we’re on a clear path forward—combining purpose with progress as we grow, innovate, and continue delivering for our customers and communities.”

The TIME Magazine recognition focused on company metrics over the last three years, including employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency, underscoring Calian’s steadfast commitment to driving meaningful outcomes for its employees, clients and the environment. Forbes’ recognition for company culture, based on employee feedback from across Canada, spotlights Calian as an industry leader that fosters inclusion, collaboration and excellence.

“We recognize that employees are what make Calian a high-performing, innovative company. Our people are the backbone of everything we do,” said Sue Ivay, Chief Human Resources Officer, Calian. “Their expertise, dedication and shared drive for excellence are the reasons these recognitions are possible. Whether we are prioritizing learning and professional growth, engaging with our customers, or delivering solutions when failure is not an option, it is our people who set us apart.”

These accomplishments reflect Calian’s motivation for focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to better serve our communities. Creating a workplace where individuals can grow, collaborate, and succeed, while continuing to deliver the critical mission-driven outcomes that our clients expect.

For more on life at Calian and our mission to help the world communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives, visit www.calian.com.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

www.calian.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

