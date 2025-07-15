Blue Navy Recovery Scales Support to Meet Increased Demand for Unclaimed Property in California

Irvine, CA , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a recognized leader in the asset recovery space, has expanded its operations in response to a rising volume of unclaimed property claims in California. As the state reports growing pools of dormant assets—including old bank accounts, refund checks, and insurance proceeds—Blue Navy Recovery is ramping up its service capacity to help more residents secure what’s rightfully theirs. The firm’s success in the region continues to solidify its position as a top choice for unclaimed property support in California.





With millions in unclaimed funds transferred to the state every year, the process of reclaiming those assets can often overwhelm individuals. Blue Navy Recovery simplifies this journey by managing the full recovery process on behalf of its clients. The firm handles everything: from initial eligibility checks and documentation to direct communication with state officials—ensuring accuracy and peace of mind for Californians seeking to recover assets long forgotten or unknown. The company’s results are reflected in a growing number of client reviews and reported outcomes shared by verified clients on Google and in recent coverage in Business Insider and Yahoo! Finance.

"Our California clients are seeing success not because the process got easier, but because we’ve removed the guesswork,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “This expansion allows us to serve more people efficiently while maintaining the one-on-one service that defines our work.”

As demand grows, so does the company’s investment in personalized support. From Google to Yelp, users continue to point to real results—not theory—as the reason they trust Blue Navy’s process. The firm has processed many successful claims in California alone, ranging from relatively small account balances to substantial fund recoveries linked to estates or inactive investments.

The company’s secure and streamlined process helps reduce paperwork and improve communication. With clear guidance throughout each claim, Blue Navy Recovery offers a solid pathway from inquiry to payout. As a performance-based service, clients incur no upfront fees, and pay only when funds are successfully recovered. The company recently celebrated their 200th successful unclaimed property recovery case alongside their 40th 5-star review, a story that was picked up by media outlets like Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Globe Newswire.

To learn more about how to claim unclaimed property in California, or to explore real user studies and common case outcomes, visit Blue Navy Recovery’s website.





About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped return millions of dollars to rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.

