Canon U.S.A. Announces Launch of its Managed IT Services with Supra ITS

Melville, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With ongoing determination to provide top-of-the-line solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces the U.S. launch of its Managed IT Services—powered by Supra ITS, our Managed IT Services Partner. In December 2021, Canon Canada announced an equity investment in Supra ITS, a leading full-service technology partner offering managed IT consulting, cloud hosting/support, and managed IT services and solutions. Building on a successful rollout in Canada and a strong existing partnership, this expansion brings enterprise-grade IT and cybersecurity services to U.S. organizations—backed by Canon’s trusted brand and Supra ITS’s 25+ years of proven expertise.

Supra ITS is a Managed IT Services Partner of Canon U.S.A., delivering scalable, enterprise-level IT, infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their services are designed to enhance security, drive efficiency, and create business value. Together, Canon and Supra ITS can offer the tools needed to help businesses stay secure, competitive, and future-ready.

“Businesses today are facing unprecedented IT challenges—from evolving cybersecurity threats and regulatory pressures to the increasing complexity of hybrid cloud environments and digital transformation initiatives,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This collaboration with Supra ITS helps enable us to deliver powerful, reliable, and scalable IT solutions that are tailored to address the unique needs of each customer.”

With Canon’s Managed IT Services, and a new approach to Managed Security, U.S. organizations now have access to a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing office technology, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity—and streamlining operations through a single provider. Plus, existing Canon customers can consolidate leasing and billing through Canon Financial Services Inc., helping to simplify invoicing and reduce vendor management complexity.

Key Services Include:

24/7 IT Helpdesk and End-User Support

Provides around-the-clock support with experienced Level 2 and 3 technicians for rapid issue resolution, system monitoring, patching, and updates designed to prevent problems before they escalate.

24x7x365 Network Security Operations Center (NSOC)

A centralized platform offering real-time visibility and management of IT and cybersecurity operations. Combining cybersecurity and IT solutions within the same offering provides a unified experience, enabling faster threat detection and remediation, as well as smoother operations.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) / Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Developed to deliver real-time threat containment, remediation, and actionable insights—offering response capabilities that go beyond traditional cybersecurity solutions.

Cloud Services Private Cloud : Offers dedicated resources, daily backups, and 24/7 monitoring. Public Cloud : Expert oversight and support for platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.*

IT Infrastructure Support

End-to-end support including proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, and hardware lifecycle management.

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Offers protection for critical business data with secure, redundant backups across locations, regular testing, and recovery planning to minimize downtime.

Compliance Support

Supra ITS’s ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications allow clients to inherit applicable controls—designed to reduce the time, effort, and cost of achieving compliance for their own organizations.

“Supra ITS is excited to partner with Canon U.S.A. to bring our proven IT management and cybersecurity expertise to businesses across the United States,” said Sanjeev Spoila, CEO of Supra ITS. “Combining our deep experience in delivering secure, scalable IT solutions with Canon’s strong market presence, we are well-positioned to help organizations navigate today’s complex technology landscape and achieve long-term success.”

With cybercrime projected to reach $12 trillion globally this year, and the average U.S. data breach now costing over $9.36 million1, Canon and Supra ITS offer a timely, trusted solution for businesses seeking comprehensive and cost-effective IT security.

To learn more about Canon Managed IT Services, please visit: www.usa.canon.com/ManagedIT.

About Supra ITS

Supra ITS is a Canadian company that specializes in Information and Communications Technology solutions, and it operates as a Canon Managed IT Services Partner. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for providing high-quality, proactive, and exceptional customer service. Supra ITS has a diverse clientele that includes blue-chip multinationals, government agencies, and small to medium-sized enterprises. With an experienced team, cutting-edge tools, and unparalleled expertise, Supra ITS offers a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Cyber-Security, Business Process Outsourcing, and Custom Application Development, to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1 "Cybercrime to Cost the World $10.5 Trillion Annually by 2025," Cybersecurity Ventures, 2023. Cybersecurity Ventures Report.

* Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

Canon U.S.A. and Supra ITS products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. We do not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

