Mueller Streamline Expands in Wynne, Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Streamline Co. has announced an investment of more than $7 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Wynne, Arkansas. The expansion is expected to create 60 new jobs over two years.

“Since our acquisition of Halstead Industries in 1998, our companies have not only supported the local economies of the City of Wynne and Cross County, but they have also invested in further expansion across the State of Arkansas. Among other initiatives, we built a new distribution center on the Wynne campus to support retail distribution, and have acquired additional operations in Springdale and Fayetteville,” said Gregory L. Christopher, CEO and Chairman of Mueller Industries.

He added, “Mueller is making this additional $7.5 million investment to expand our distribution and packaging operations. This investment will initially add another 40 jobs, thereby increasing the number of employees at our Wynne campus to approximately 170.

“We have long appreciated the work ethic and spirit of the employees in all of our Arkansas-based operations, and this most recent investment reflects our commitment to and belief in the hard -working people of Wynne and Cross County.”

The company is committed to 40 new jobs initially, with the expectation of placing them within the first year of the expansion, with an additional 20 new positions in year two.

“This $7 million investment and creation of 60 new jobs builds on my administration’s promise to take care of every community: big or small and further strengthens the city of Wynne’s ongoing recovery from a devastating tornado in 2023. Thank you, Mueller Copper Tube, for creating more workforce opportunities in Wynne and for your continued commitment to the Natural State,” said Governor Sanders.

“Helping our existing industries expand is vital for growing the economy in Arkansas, and Mueller Industries’ investment in Wynne will play a major role in our state’s economic momentum,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “The 60 jobs created by Mueller’s investment represent new economic opportunities in eastern Arkansas, and we congratulate the company and our friends in The City with a Smile on this announcement.”

"The City of Wynne is excited to see the expansion of Mueller and looks forward to working alongside the Wynne Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) to support the creation of 60 new jobs,” said Mayor Jennifer Hobbs. “This expansion is a major step toward fostering growth, job opportunities, and economic prosperity for our community."

Plans for the expansion and upgrade at the facility located at 1525 North Falls Boulevard in Wynne began in the first quarter of 2025.

"The Wynne Economic Development Corporation is excited to partner with AEDC and Mueller in supporting the expansion efforts that will bring 60 new jobs to our community,” said Bevin Hunter, President and CEO of the Wynne Economic Development Corporation. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in creating sustainable growth and fostering opportunities for local talent, while strengthening our region's economic future."

Mueller will be hiring for a range of positions in Wynne. Applications are currently open, and individuals can apply by contacting:

Brenda Kelley

Office (870) 208-1006

bkelley@muellerindustries.com

or

Hayley Barnet

Office (870) 208-1031

hkbarnett@muellerstreamline.com

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is a global industrial corporation whose holdings are leading manufacturers and distributors of essential products. Those products support our critical infrastructure and serve a broad range of industries including plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), industrial manufacturing, appliance, transportation, medical, military and defense and electrical. In addition to being the only vertically integrated manufacturer of copper tube and fittings, brass rod and forgings in North America; the Company also has operations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

Contact:

Tyler Hale

Arkansas Department of Commerce

Tyler.hale@arkansasedc.com

501-410-7883

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7b27e2c-d8f5-4f32-b76f-bc0ebcd8368e