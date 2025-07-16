Regulated information

Half-year report on Pluxee N.V.’s liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Pluxee N.V. with BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

198,165 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€6,347,475

During the period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 718,910 ordinary shares amounting to €14,773,178 (4,467 transactions).

Disposal of 719,962 ordinary shares amounting to €15,127,389 (4,431 transactions).

It is reminded that:

In the previous half-yearly report as of December 31, 2024 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

200,439 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares

€5,878,911

During the period from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, the following transactions were performed:

Purchasing of 972,323 ordinary shares amounting to €19,626,472 (6,377 transactions).

Disposal of 848,300 ordinary shares amounting to €17,195,841 (5,661 transactions).

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of January 31, 2024 (start of contract):

€10,000,000

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting wellbeing at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com





Attachment