Regulated information
Paris, December 8, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/05 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: December 1 to December 5, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30,849
|13.6928
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|18,014
|13.6681
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|1-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1,000
|13.5600
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|33,996
|13.3262
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|27,343
|13.2969
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4,000
|13.2533
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30,000
|13.1336
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|25,000
|13.1256
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1,500
|13.1133
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|24,884
|13.4676
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|23,719
|13.4502
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1,000
|13.4150
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|27,008
|13.4606
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|21,492
|13.4702
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|2,500
|13.4360
|TQE
