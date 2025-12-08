Regulated information

Paris, December 8, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/05 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: December 1 to December 5, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 30,849 13.6928 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 18,014 13.6681 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1,000 13.5600 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 33,996 13.3262 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 27,343 13.2969 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 4,000 13.2533 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 30,000 13.1336 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 25,000 13.1256 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1,500 13.1133 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 24,884 13.4676 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 23,719 13.4502 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1,000 13.4150 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 27,008 13.4606 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 21,492 13.4702 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 2,500 13.4360 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

