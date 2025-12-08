DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/05 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Paris, December 8, 2025

Period of: December 1 to December 5, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W4930,84913.6928XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W4918,01413.6681DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Dec-25NL0015001W491,00013.5600TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W4933,99613.3262XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W4927,34313.2969DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Dec-25NL0015001W494,00013.2533TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W4930,00013.1336XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W4925,00013.1256DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Dec-25NL0015001W491,50013.1133TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W4924,88413.4676XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W4923,71913.4502DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Dec-25NL0015001W491,00013.4150TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W4927,00813.4606XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W4921,49213.4702DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Dec-25NL0015001W492,50013.4360TQE

