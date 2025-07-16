Bitget Wallet Offers $6,666 Top Prize in Pump.fun Tokens in Latest Weekly Staking Event

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched the fifth edition of its Fomo Thursdays weekly staking event, featuring PUMP, the native token of meme-token platform Pump.fun. This week's event offers a $6,666 top prize in PUMP tokens, as interest in meme-token markets continues to grow.

Fomo Thursdays is Bitget Wallet's recurring token distribution event designed to simplify access to early-stage token projects. Participants stake $10 USDT, refundable after the event, to receive randomized token rewards distributed via onchain smart contracts. By removing trading and point-based entry requirements, the program lowers barriers to participation. Bitget Wallet reported that more than 50,000 users joined the previous round within 25 minutes of opening. In response to demand, this week's event has expanded to 200,000 entry slots with a total of 10,001 winners.

This edition also reflects increased market activity surrounding Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform enabling permissionless meme-token creation. Since early 2024, the platform has facilitated over 1.2 million token launches and recently raised over $500 million through a public token sale completed in 12 minutes, according to market data. The trend underscores growing retail interest in low-cost token issuance within the Solana ecosystem.

"Fomo Thursdays offers a simple, wallet-native way for users to access new token ecosystems," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By featuring PUMP this week, we're reflecting broader market interest in meme-token ecosystems as a growing segment of onchain activity." The staking window runs from July 16 at 13:00 UTC to July 17 at 13:00 UTC, with PUMP token rewards available via Solana chain and USDT refunds available via BNB Chain from July 17 at 14:00 UTC.

