Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 43 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
16 July 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 July 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,640,500
|470,080,486
|9 July 2025
|17,000
|292.44
|4,971,480
|10 July 2025
|17,000
|291.52
|4,955,840
|11 July 2025
|18,000
|290.45
|5,228,100
|14 July 2025
|18,000
|287.16
|5,168,880
|15 July 2025
|18,000
|290.70
|5,232,600
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,728,500
|495,637,386
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,175,356 B shares corresponding to 1.03 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 July 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
