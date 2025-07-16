Dragonica Origin Official Launching in Southeast Asia on July 16, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that PT Gravity Game Link, Gravity's Indonesia subsidiary, has officially launched Dragonica Origin, an MMORPG PC game, in 10 regions of Southeast Asia on July 16, 2025.

Dragonica Origin is set in a fantasy world filled with dragons and magic, featuring dynamic side-scrolling combat and class-specific comic skill that define its unique play style. It is available for playing by downloading the PC version client from the official website.

Gravity stated, "Dragonica Origin combines the nostalgic charm of classic online games with thrilling side-scrolling action, offering players a fresh and engaging experience. We are confident that those seeking for a retro-style game will find great satisfaction. We invite everyone to join the various events we have prepared to celebrate the official launch.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Dragonica Origin Official Website]

https://Dragonicaorigin.com

[Dragonica Origin Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/draconicaorigin/

[Dragonica Origin Discord Community]

https://discord.com/invite/3mDJ7GjPBU

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

