Climb Channel Solutions Expands Bluebeam Portfolio with SiteDocs to Drive Safety and Compliance Innovation

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced the addition of SiteDocs to its Bluebeam portfolio. This strategic addition underscores Climb’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.

"We’re thrilled to deepen Bluebeam's strategic partnership with Climb Channel Solutions by introducing SiteDocs to their portfolio," said Curt Bramel, Vice President of Global Channel Sales. "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to deliver comprehensive, best in class solutions to the construction industry.”

SiteDocs, a leading safety compliance platform acquired last year by Nemetschek Group through its acquisition of GoCanvas, brings powerful capabilities to the Climb Channel Solutions ecosystem. Designed specifically for the field, SiteDocs digitizes safety workflows, eliminates paperwork, and provides real-time jobsite visibility, making it a natural extension of Bluebeam’s collaborative document management tools.

“With Climb’s proven channel expertise and deep roots in the AEC space, we’re uniquely positioned to scale SiteDocs’ reach and help more organizations streamline compliance, enhance safety outcomes, and digitize their field operations," added James Taylor, CEO of GoCanvas.

This strategic partnership significantly enhances Climb’s technology solution’s ecosystem, empowering contractors and field teams to raise the bar on safety standards and operational efficiency. By uniting SiteDocs’ real-time safety and compliance management with Bluebeam’s trusted tools for collaboration and document control, Climb now offers a uniquely integrated solution that bridges the gap between the office and the field.

With growing regulatory demands and increased emphasis on workplace safety, this partnership positions, Climb, Bluebeam and SiteDocs at the forefront of innovation - delivering connected, future-ready solutions that redefine how construction teams work, collaborate and stay safe.

“At Climb, we’re always looking for ways to bring more value to our partners and the industries they serve,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Adding SiteDocs to our Bluebeam offerings is a game-changer. It’s not just about expanding our portfolio—it’s about empowering our resellers with tools that drive real impact, improve safety outcomes, and support digital innovation.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About SiteDocs

SiteDocs, a subsidiary brand of Bluebeam, has been helping companies transform their safety programs since 2012. By replacing paper-based processes with digital tools, SiteDocs empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline safety management, improve compliance, and protect their workforce.

With a focus on simplicity, speed, and effectiveness, SiteDocs provides the essential tools teams need to maintain, manage, and enhance their safety efforts. From real-time documentation to customizable safety forms and mobile accessibility, SiteDocs makes it easy to keep every job site safer, more organized, and fully compliant.

