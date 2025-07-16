Small Business Earnings Climb Ahead of July Fed Meeting, Despite Shaky Sentiment

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings increased to $62,300 in June 2025, up markedly from May. This continues a positive run for earnings, nearly doubling since the beginning of the year.

Key Findings for June 2025:

Average Monthly Earnings : $62,300 . ( May 2025 : $49,300 – an increase of $13,000)

: . ( : $49,300 – an increase of $13,000) Average Monthly Revenue : $614,200 . ( May 2025 : $547,600 – an increase of $66,600)

: . ( : $547,600 – an increase of $66,600) Average Monthly Expenses : $551,900. ( May 2025 : $498,300 – an increase of $53,600)





Takeaways:

Small businesses have faced immense headwinds in 2025, yet continue to produce growing earnings. In the first half of 2025, small business earnings have risen 75% as inflation remains tempered under 3% this year. Expenses ticked upward as small businesses continue to feel the brunt of tariffs on imports and various input goods, but significant price hikes for consumers haven’t manifested yet.

Small business owners remain cautiously hopeful for the remainder of the year as tax reform is complete. “Taxes have remained a large pain point for small business operators, but now they should expect more stability and predictability after the Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law earlier this month,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit .

Small business owners are also looking forward to potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2025. Recent market data points towards a possible rate cut, the first since 2024, which would potentially drive down the cost of borrowing for business owners.

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report .

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and June 2025.

