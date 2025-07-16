TRUMP Frenzy Live on HTX! Limited-Time Event Features 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of its TRUMP Trading Extravaganza, a comprehensive campaign designed to capitalize on the surging interest surrounding the TRUMP token. This initiative follows significant developments, including Justin Sun's recent acquisition of $100 million in $TRUMP. As reported by CoinDesk on July 10, Justin Sun, founder of TRON DAO and Advisor to HTX, has publicly affirmed his strong belief in TRUMP's global narrative potential and committed to driving its widespread adoption across Asian markets. This strategic push is underpinned by the TRON ecosystem's ongoing development of a future-proof global settlement layer, which provides robust support for stablecoins and fosters on-chain liquidity for prominent assets, including TRUMP.

Capitalizing on recent market momentum, including Bitcoin's sustained record-breaking performance and strengthening on-chain consensus, HTX's TRUMP Trading Extravaganza provides diverse opportunities for users to engage with and potentially profit from the burgeoning TRUMP trend. Running until July 26 at 07:00 (UTC), the event features spot and futures trading competitions, Earn products, and lucky draws. With a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT, rewards are distributed across two main activities.

Activity 1: Join TRUMP Trading Competition to Split 40,000 USDT

The growing trading frenzy around TRUMP has prompted HTX to launch a dedicated TRUMP trading competition. Registered participants who achieve a cumulative spot trading volume (TRUMP/USDT) ≥ 500 USDT or a cumulative futures trading volume (TRUMPUSDT) ≥ 5,000 USDT will be eligible to share a 40,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards will be distributed based on overall trading volume rankings, with the champion on the leaderboard winning an exclusive 8,000 USDT. The top 10 traders are guaranteed substantial rewards, each receiving thousands of USDT.

To participate, users must click the " Register Now " button, as only trading data after registration will be included in the reward calculation.

Activity 2: TRUMP Earn Offers 20% APY and 60,000 USDT Bonus

Beyond trading, HTX provides a flexible and convenient option for users seeking stable returns. The TRUMP Flexible product allows users to earn limited-time high yields with ease.



Up to 20% APY within your reach.

Minimum subscription of just 0.1 TRUMP.

Flexible subscription and redemption for optimal liquidity.

60,000 USDT APY bonus distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Furthermore, HTX will randomly select five lucky users to receive a 50% APY Booster Coupon for USDD, enhancing their potential returns.

Early Participation Grants Priority Access to Wealth Opportunities

TRUMP has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about crypto assets, drawing widespread global attention fueled by the compelling narrative surrounding the 2024 U.S. election. It has consistently dominated trending topics across major social media platforms, achieving a remarkable convergence of escalating market value and intense public interest. Demonstrating keen market foresight, HTX quickly responded to these trends by being among the first to list TRUMP at the start of its market surge. With renewed enthusiasm for this "political meme token," HTX's TRUMP event will continue to empower users with valuable wealth-creation opportunities. The synergy of political developments and market sentiment is creating an undeniable "TRUMP Storm", which is expected to drive a vibrant new cycle for meme coins.

Participate now, ride the wave of this exciting trend, and reap the rewards of the TRUMP Frenzy with HTX!

