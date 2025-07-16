Anteriad Wins 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Award for Technology - Growth Catalyst - Insights and Analysis

Rye Brook, New York, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was recognized in the Technology category of Growth Catalyst – Insights and Analysis for its outstanding performance in advancing modern sales and marketing through strategy, innovation, or creativity.

The Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards celebrate the organizations, products, campaigns, and individuals leading the way in go-to-market excellence. Winners were selected by a panel of expert judges based on performance, alignment with business outcomes, and measurable success.

“Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards honor those making that vision real. We’re excited to recognize Anteriad for its leadership and results.”

Anteriad received recognition for the Anteriad Marketing Cloud, an ABM platform that combines quality data, AI-driven innovation, and deep expertise to help B2B marketers achieve their goals.

“We are honored to be named a 2025 Sammy Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMPO of Anteriad. “This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to building a platform that combines ease-of-use with sophisticated capabilities to drive customer growth.”

To learn more about the Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sammy-awards

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.