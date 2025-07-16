Measurabl Launches Free Sustainability Software Solution, Onboards 1 Billion Square Feet of Real Estate Within Weeks

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced initial results from the launch of its new free software solution. While advanced features remain available through Measurabl’s suite of premium products, the free solution provides access to powerful tools that enable real estate stakeholders to measure, manage, and report on property and portfolio sustainability performance—at no cost, in perpetuity. Within four weeks of launch, new subscribers onboarded 5,000 buildings representing 1 billion square feet across 32 countries – the fastest adoption in the company’s 13-year history.

Momentum around the free solution comes at a pivotal time. From the rollback of EU disclosure rules to shifts in U.S. climate policy, including the potential elimination of ENERGY STAR, the real estate industry is facing profound disruption and uncertainty. At the same time, investors and capital markets have shifted their focus to timely, performance-based sustainability metrics to inform real estate transactions, such as leasing, lending, securitization, index, appraisal and due diligence.

“The world has changed. We need to align sustainability with business value in a much more direct, measurable way,” said Matt Ellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Measurabl. “To do that, the real estate industry needs easier access to data, the tools to interpret it, and greater accuracy all at far lower cost. Paywalls have to come down. That’s why Measurabl made this major change to its business model and strategy. I could not be more excited at the tremendous response so far and look forward to working with everyone in the industry to grow and improve this new approach to sustainable and profitable real estate.”

Measurabl fast-tracked the launch of its free solution—part of its long-standing strategy—to answer a call to action for investment-grade data and bolster support for ENERGY STAR, which is currently under threat of termination. To date, ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager (ESPM) has been foundational to sustainability progress in North America, setting the standard for compliance and decarbonization, and remains a global model for performance benchmarking.

As a long-time partner for over a decade, Measurabl is committed to preserving and expanding ENERGY STAR’s core values of free, agnostic sustainability data management—now at global scale. Measurabl is a six-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and one of the top rated platforms integrated with ESPM, (#2-ranked partner by certifications and #4 by buildings benchmarked). The company has extensive expertise around ESPM’s data model, workflows, and integrations and is committed to offering a path forward for the industry.

“Measurabl’s free solution is a game-changer for property owners and managers seeking accessible tools to manage and improve sustainability performance,” said Ben Myers, SVP, Sustainability at BXP. “At a time when the future of ENERGY STAR is uncertain, Measurabl provides a streamlined, globally scalable platform for safeguarding and analyzing key performance indicators. This move reduces barriers, enables participation and strengthens the critical link between transparency and value in real estate.”

Capabilities in the free solution allow subscribers to:

Track energy, water, waste, and carbon (Scopes 1–3) across properties and portfolios Visualize performance trends and set reduction targets Benchmark buildings against 20B SF, 110K+ global properties to uncover insights and stay competitive. Ensure investment-grade, audit-ready data with completeness checks, to stay compliant with local and global requirements. Collaborate securely and share data with internal and external stakeholders Collect and store data seamlessly through bidirectional sync with Energy Star Portfolio Manager and bulk uploads

Early adopters include dozens of owners, state pension funds, and their service providers.

For organizations with more advanced needs, Measurabl offers best-in-class functionality through paid upgrades to its Navigate software. Navigate simplifies utility data collection with automated syncing, enhances data quality with AI-powered gap and outlier detection, drives actionable decarbonization planning that includes built-in financial and impact modeling, and enables flexible, stakeholder-ready reporting with powerful business intelligence tools. All the while keeping pace with evolving global disclosure frameworks.

In addition, the company’s integrated platform includes products like Optimize, a real-time asset optimization tool designed to reduce utility costs and carbon emissions, and Comply for Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) compliance. The company’s suite of data products supports better investment decision-making by providing energy and carbon data at the asset- and company-level, performance benchmarks, and climate risk insights. It also supports third-party integrations, including S&P Global for climate risk, with more partnerships soon to be announced.

“As the leading global REIT benchmark setters for ETFs and active mandates, FTSE Russell is entrusted with over USD $320 billion in benchmarked assets,” said Ali Zaidi, Global Head of Real Assets at London Stock Exchange Group. “The rising requirement to systematically channel flows towards companies and assets with unambiguous sustainability credentials is not only prudent risk-management but speaks to the long-term viability of investment. Measurabl’s groundbreaking asset-level approach enables FTSE Russell to create benchmarks with quantifiable sustainability uplift and contributes towards our shared goal of greening of the built environment.”

Measurabl is in the process of building a broad industry coalition to shape the future, and ensure investment-grade data and effective, scalable solutions are available to everyone—from owners and operators to governments and consultants. They are calling on partners, collaborators, and forward-thinking leaders to join them in this effort. If you're interested in contributing your expertise or learning how to get involved, please email leaders@measurabl.com.

With more than $3.4 trillion (USD) in estimated global annual commercial real estate transaction volume across lending, acquisitions, refinancing, insurance, and leasing, the need for investment-grade sustainability data has never been greater.

“Measurabl is fundamentally a data company and, now, with 21 billion square feet of granular sustainability data, we have the unique ability to drive the richest and more actionable insights, benchmarks, and integrations to provide value for everyone in the real estate ecosystem,” said Kumar Brahnmath, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Measurabl. “This is the beginning of a connected, integrated, AI-enabled ecosystem where Measurabl is the sustainability source of truth powering real industry progress.”

Anyone can access the free solution today and get value immediately. Measurabl provides tutorials and support on its webpage as well as inside the application, and is working with a quickly growing network of consultants, owners operators, and more, to provide support to building owners. Meanwhile, existing Measurabl customers already have access to free features as well as their paid-premium capabilities. Their ENERGY STAR data is protected and usable for day-to-day business purposes. For the latest developments and additional guidance on safeguarding ENERGY STAR data, visit Measurabl’s website.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering nearly 1,000 organizations across 100 countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 21 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.

