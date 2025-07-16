City of Dublin, GA Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales on GovDeals Auction Platform

DUBLIN, Ga., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Dublin, Georgia has reached the milestone of over $1 million in surplus property auction sales conducted on GovDeals, the leading online auction marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions , and related agencies to sell surplus assets.

“What makes our office proud of this achievement is that we reached this milestone through consistent selling of our surplus for nearly 20 years in a city with a population of just over 15,000 people,” said Dublin Purchasing Agent Renee Robins “We’ve taken this program one auction at a time, made sure our auctions were in the best possible position to sell, and today our city has generated $1 million that it would not have otherwise.”

The City of Dublin, Georgia has used GovDeals to auction a variety of surplus, including passenger vehicles, agricultural equipment and collectibles. The city first began listing on GovDeals’ virtual auction platform in January 2007, conducting over 491 auctions since that time.

“A milestone like this for a city of this size goes to show what happens when you’ve got an office that commits to getting the most out of our online platform and takes advantage of everything it offers,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price. “From increased accessibility to easier settlement procedures, the City of Dublin shows why online auctions are the future. Make no mistake this is their achievement, we just helped facilitate it.”

In 2025 alone, Dublin has achieved over $70,000 in surplus auction sales. New auctions can be found regularly on GovDeals, with the city planning to continue its partnership into the foreseeable future. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

