Micropolis Establishes Strategic Partnership with Hader Security and Communication Systems

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hader Security and Communication Systems (“HSCS”), a leading provider of integrated security and communication solutions in the UAE, to establish a strategic partnership which will combine artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous mobility secure capabilities with reliable communication infrastructure to serve both the public and private sectors.





Micropolis and HSCS will partner to deliver integrated, high-performance solutions to support each other's business efforts on a global basis. This collaboration brings together Micropolis’ expertise in AI and autonomous robotics technologies with HSCS’s complementary capabilities as a specialist in mission-critical communications technologies.

“Our collaboration with HSCS to introduce new AI, robotic solution and advanced communication solutions reflects Micropolis’ commitment to advancing organizations’ goals through the utilization of smart and innovative technologies,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis. “By combining our autonomous robotics and AI capabilities with HSCS’s communications proficiency, we can deliver novel, integrated solutions for organizations within the UAE and beyond.”

Under this agreement, Micropolis and HSCS will collaborate to design, develop, and deploy integrated robotic and communication solutions across various sectors as well as to identify and pursue joint business opportunities. The partnership builds upon the successful interoperability testing between Micropolis’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) platforms and HSCS’s proprietary RASIL MESH radio communication system.

“We’re proud to join forces with Micropolis, a leader in advanced mobile robotics and AI. Together, we bring unmatched capabilities to the table—combining our strengths to deliver a powerful, end-to-end robotics and communications solution. This partnership positions us to meet the surging demand for intelligent automation, empowering customers to streamline operations, cut costs, and boost productivity with confidence,” said Mohamad Tabbara, Founder & CEO of HSCS.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About Hader Security and Communication Systems (HSCS)

Hader Security and Communication Systems (HSCS) is a leading provider of integrated security and communication solutions in the UAE. With a focus on delivering state-of-the-art technologies, HSCS specializes in tailored systems for critical infrastructure, government, and industrial operations. By combining innovation with expertise, HSCS empowers clients to achieve operational excellence and enhance safety across dynamic environments.

For more information please visit www. https://www.hscsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

