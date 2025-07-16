Lattimore Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation Network Rolls Out Athelas Air to 35 Locations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas , healthcare technology company powered by Commure, today announced the successful deployment of its unified EHR platform, Athelas Air, at Lattimore Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation Network – one of the largest private physical therapy groups in New York State. This implementation will include 35 locations, reinforcing Athelas Air’s ability to scale with large, multi-site healthcare providers.

“Lattimore is a forward-thinking and innovative provider who invests in the future of its practice and patients,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Athelas. “Our goal with Air was to build a system where revenue enablement is baked into the product, not bolted on. The success we’re seeing with Lattimore validates our approach and shows how EHRs can be true growth engines for practices. By choosing Athelas Air, Lattimore embraced a platform designed to optimize margins, reduce administrative burden, and unlock the full value of their operational data.”

Lattimore’s move to Air represents a major milestone in its broader technology modernization strategy. By consolidating billing, charting, and ambient documentation into a single, AI-enabled system, Lattimore is eliminating the inefficiencies of legacy tools and gaining real-time visibility into revenue operations.

“We had such success with the Athelas RCM platform that when Athelas Air was introduced to us, it was a no-brainer; Athelas technology capabilities are unmatched,” said Tim Anne, CEO of Lattimore. “With Athelas Air, we’re not just upgrading our EHR – we’re transforming how we operate. Athelas Air gives us real-time visibility into both clinical and financial performance, helping us streamline workflows, reduce costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities across all 35 locations. As we focus on expanding, having a single, integrated system allows us to scale without increasing administrative overhead, which empowers our teams to focus on delivering better patient care while improving margins. It’s a game-changer for our teams and our patients!”

Lattimore had seen remarkable results after adopting Athelas’ revenue cycle management (RCM) services. They have reduced billing resources by 56% without sacrificing accuracy or speed, cut denial rates by 50%, and reduced the percentage of claims requiring manual intervention by over 75%. With the addition of Athelas Air, they now have access to real-time insights into denial trends, first-pass claim performance, and automation metrics that can be acted on daily to drive continued operational improvements.



This launch aligns with Athelas’ commitment to building smarter, more connected healthcare systems. With over 100 clients in the queue to be onboarded on Athelas Air this year, Athelas is rapidly expanding its footprint among fast-growing specialty practices nationwide.

