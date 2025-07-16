Ultimus Names Nicholas Ablahani to Lead Growing Retail Alternatives Business

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of fund administration and investor services, has appointed Nicholas Ablahani to lead its expanding retail alternative investment business, underscoring the firm’s commitment to servicing registered products such as business development companies (BDCs), interval funds, tender-offer funds, REITs and perpetual private placement vehicles (’34 Act 3c-7).

Ablahani brings deep experience in fund administration and relationship management, with a strong track record in supporting complex closed-end strategies. In his new role, he will drive growth and innovation in Ultimus’ retail alternatives platform, helping managers navigate the evolving landscape of semi-liquid and evergreen funds.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman stated, “Nick’s leadership will further strengthen our industry leading ability to support asset managers in the dynamic retail alts space. His appointment reflects our continued investment in people, technology, and service excellence.”

Ablahani added, “I’m excited to join Ultimus at such a pivotal time. The firm’s momentum in retail alternatives is impressive, and I look forward to building on that success.”

Ultimus’ Retail Alternatives business line has experienced tremendous growth through new launches and established fund transitions, nearly doubling in size in the past 12 months. Building on its commitment to excellence in the growing retail alternatives space, Ultimus recently welcomed other key industry professionals, including Lance Christofferson, Senior Vice President of Transfer Agent Retail Alternatives, Elizabeth Zullo, Senior Vice President of Relationship Management, and Imelda Mejia, Vice President of Implementation. These strategic hires further demonstrate Ultimus’ dedication to enhancing its capabilities and delivering exceptional service to its clients. Currently, Ultimus is working with over 20 retail alternative funds in registration, showcasing its leadership and expertise in this expanding market segment.

Ultimus is actively engaged in the industry and will be participating in events across the industry this Fall including IPA Vision (Institute for Portfolio Alternatives), ICI Closed-End Fund Conference, Future Proof, ADISA Annual Conference, Eversheds Sutherland BDC Roundtable and the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, and focused on providing a consultative approach and boutique service levels.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com





COD00000794 7/14/2025