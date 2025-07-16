GTW Insurance Selects EZLynx to Unify Client and Business Data into a Single System

Lewisville, TX, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that GTW Insurance has selected EZLynx to enhance visibility into renewals and agency performance, empowering the agency to drive smarter growth. By consolidating data from multiple systems into a single solution, EZLynx categorizes GTW’s clients into high and low-risk renewal groups and provides real-time performance reports—helping staff quickly identify clients for remarketing as well as areas of strength or opportunities for improvement within the business.

“Before I started using EZLynx’s performance reports, it was really difficult for me to get a clear picture of my business and serve clients effectively,” said Jeff Clark, principal, GTW Insurance. “Now, when EZLynx flags clients whose premiums exceed certain thresholds, I can easily identify those most at risk and prioritize my time during renewals, and by accessing performance metrics like retention, I can track how these efforts make a real difference.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“To stay competitive, independent agencies can no longer rely on static reports that don’t provide real-time insights or clear direction on what needs to change,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx provides GTW Insurance with intuitive, easy-to-understand views of renewal activity and performance metrics, enabling them to make confident, strategic business decisions.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.