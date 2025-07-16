ConductorAI and Carahsoft Partner to Automate and Accelerate Government Approvals

BIDDEFORD, Maine and RESTON, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConductorAI , a pioneer in AI-enabled approval solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ConductorAI’s Public Sector distributor, making its innovative "Conduit" platform available to U.S. Government agencies. ConductorAI’s solutions will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"ConductorAI is on a mission to fundamentally improve the efficiency of the U.S. Government, particularly its critical approval and review processes," said Zachary Long, CEO and Co-Founder of ConductorAI. "Partnering with Carahsoft will dramatically accelerate our ability to deliver these vital capabilities to Government agencies, empowering them to focus on their core missions and to cut red tape."

ConductorAI's flagship product, Conduit, is an advanced AI platform designed to ingest policy documents, historical approval data and agency-specific heuristics. By atomizing policy statements into AI-enabled agents, rules and workflow steps, Conduit functions as both an intelligent research assistant and an expert reviewer to help users drive results. This dual-purpose platform orchestrates and automates complex workflows, thereby empowering agencies across the, U.S. Government, Department of Defense (DOD), Intelligence Community (IC) and other highly regulated entities to navigate their bureaucratic and compliance landscapes with increased speed and confidence. The software is available in IL-5, IL-6 and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) environments and can be deployed on-premise, including classified environments.

"Carahsoft is excited to partner with ConductorAI and introduce their innovative platform to Public Sector customers with the support of our reseller partners," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Conduit's sophisticated ability to automate and enhance critical approval workflows directly addresses a significant need within Government agencies and aligns with our commitment to providing innovative technologies that drive efficiency and mission success."

ConductorAI’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ConductorAI@carahsoft.com; or click here to learn more.

About ConductorAI

ConductorAI automates and accelerates government approvals. Its dual-use software platform enables the US Government and other highly regulated entities to fundamentally improve the efficiency of their operations and to cut through their own red tape. Having recently secured $15 million in funding, ConductorAI is rapidly expanding its reach across government agencies and private sector companies grappling with complex compliance requirements. For business inquiries, contact info@conductorai.co and for media inquiries, contact media@conductorai.co .

Contact

media@conductorai.co

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com