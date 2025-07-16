Verizon Frontline welcomes newest “Verizon Frontline Verified” partners: Radiav and Siyata

ASHBURN, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced that two more industry partners have joined the growing list of companies whose products have earned “Verizon Frontline Verified” status. With Radiav and Siyata now part of the "Verizon Frontline Verified" program, Verizon continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing proven 5G-enabled solutions built for first responders.

Radiav's revolutionary Rapid Air Deployable (RAD) is a compact, deployable communications unit designed to help maintain reliable connectivity in the most challenging environments. This patent-pending, rapidly-deployable communication hub integrates 5G, LTE, satellite, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet backhaul—with central failover switching designed to help maintain seamless, on-demand communication in diverse operational scenarios.



“We’re proud to have earned the Verizon Frontline Verified tag,” said Ty Roberston, Chief Marketing Officer at Radiav. “It’s a testament to the real-world value we’ve built into RAD. We didn’t just design a product—we co-developed it alongside first responders who operate in disaster zones where traditional networks fail. Now, with Verizon Frontline’s backing, we’re ready to scale this impact.”



Also achieving “Verizon Frontline Verified” status is Siyata, a vendor redefining mission-critical communications with devices like the Siyata SD7 , a ruggedized Push-to-Talk-over-Cellular handset. This advanced device demonstrates their commitment to providing first responders with reliable, high-quality and secure communication tools.



“We’re proud to join the ranks of ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partners,” said Nick Yaeger, Vice President of Sales at Siyata. “The SD7 is designed for users who need reliable, simple, and robust communication, often as an upgrade from traditional systems, and now it’s backed by the #1 network choice in public safety.”



Both the Siyata SD7 and the Radiav RAD are utilized by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, as they support first responders across the nation with critical connectivity.



“Radiav and Siyata are valued partners in the program,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager for crisis response with Verizon Frontline. “The first responders we support can have confidence that, in conjunction with our award-winning network, these solutions will deliver the capabilities they need.”

Verizon Frontline Verified Program

The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found here .

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

