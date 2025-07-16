Laboratory Freezers Market Set to Reach USD 7.48 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Pharmaceutical R&D and Biotech Innovation - SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Freezers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Laboratory Freezers Market was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.64%, underscoring North America’s continued dominance in biomedical research, drug development, and regulated clinical environments.





A sharp increase in pharmaceutical research—especially in biologics, vaccines, and cell-based therapies—has propelled the demand for laboratory freezers globally. These units play a vital role in preserving the integrity of high-value and temperature-sensitive samples such as plasma, DNA/RNA specimens, vaccines, and reagents. With the biopharmaceutical pipeline expanding across developed and emerging markets, laboratory freezers are becoming indispensable assets for laboratories, hospitals, and life sciences facilities.

The U.S. remains the largest market within North America for laboratory freezers, driven by a robust healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. Home to many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the U.S. benefits from:

A mature R&D infrastructure

Strong funding for life sciences innovation

Stringent FDA compliance and GxP standards

A growing number of clinical trial sites and academic research institutions

The convergence of these factors is driving adoption of ultra-low temperature freezers and other specialized cold storage solutions throughout the U.S.

Freezers Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Laboratory Freezers Market, By Product

In 2023, the freezers segment held the largest market share, driven by its critical function as a storage of temperature-sensitive products, including vaccines, plasma, and reagents. Best for Research or transfer arm setups in labs, hospitals, and laboratories, these month rental freezers offer full service to biological components, making it seem to be even more important that they can be used for other storage systems in the scientific and clinical sector.

Based on End User, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Laboratory Freezers Market

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the laboratory freezers market in 2023, owing to the need for dependable cold storage for biologics, vaccines, cell cultures, and drug compounds. Their activities, large volumes of production requirements, and tight regulatory compliance also lead to a constant requirement for high-end freezers to prevent the loss of samples and maintain the overall operational efficiency at facilities across the globe.

Laboratory Freezers Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The laboratory freezers market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, driven by its well-established health infrastructure, sustained pharmaceutical and biotechnology active presence, and R&D investment. The area is a Nordic leader in clinical trials, biobanking, and vaccine development, generating demand for sophisticated cold storage solutions. Also, the rigorous regulatory guidelines favor the use of dependable laboratory freezers.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to healthcare infrastructure, new pharmaceutical production, and biotechnology investment. Demand for vaccines, personalized medicines, and clinical trials in countries including China, India, and South Korea is driving freezer use. Market growth is also boosted by governmental support and the existence of contract research organizations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TSX Series Ultra-Low Freezers, Forma 900 Series Freezers)

Eppendorf (CryoCube F740, Innova U101)

Panasonic Healthcare (VIP ECO ULT Freezers, MDF-DU702VH-PA)

Haier Biomedical (DW-86L828J Ultra-low Freezer, DW-40L508 Deep Freezer)

Helmer Scientific (i.Series Ultra-Low Freezers, Horizon Series Plasma Freezers)

Yatherm Scientific (Coolex 170 Vertical Deep Freezer, Coolex 185C Horizontal Deep Freezer)

Labtron (-150°C Ultra Low Temperature Chest Freezer LCF-E10, -40°C Upright Freezer LUF-B10)

Nu Tek Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (V-1500AB LN2 Storage System, Controlled Rate Freezer)

Hi-Tech Lab Solutions (HR-DF20-90S Deep Freezer, HR-DF80-90S Deep Freezer)

PHCbi (MDF-DU900VHA-PA VIP ECO ULT Freezer, MDF-U731M-PA Biomedical Freezer)

Arctiko (ULUF 450 Ultra Low Temperature Freezer, MUF 40 Upright Freezer)

Esco Lifesciences (HP Series Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer, Lexicon® II ULT Freezer)

Bionics Scientific (-86°C Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer, -40°C Deep Freezer)

Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd. (REMI Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer, Laboratory Deep Freezer)

Vestfrost Solutions (ULF 390 Ultra Low Freezer, MF 114 Freezer)

IlShin BioBase (Ultra Low Temperature Freezer ULT-90N, Cryogenic Freezer CS-80)

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. (Ultra Low Chest Freezer, Ultra Low Upright Freezer)

Froilabo (ULT Freezer -86°C, Freezer -45°C)

Binder GmbH (Ultra Low Temperature Freezer UF V 700, Freezer BF 720)

Liebherr (LGPv 1420 MediLine Freezer, LGUex 1500 MediLine Freezer)

Laboratory Freezers Market Segmentation

By Products

Freezers Ultra Low-Temperature Freezers Plasma Freezers Enzyme Freezers Laboratory Freezers Explosion-proof Freezers Flammable Material Freezers

Refrigerator Laboratory Refrigerators Chromatography Refrigerators Pharmacy Refrigerators Flammable Material Refrigerators Blood Bank Refrigerators Explosion-proof Refrigerators

Cryopreservation Systems

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Blood Banks

Medical Laboratories

Others

