SANS Institute to Host Free Virtual Government Security Forum on July 22, 2025, Delivering Actionable Cyber Guidance for Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure Teams

Bethesda, MD, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberattacks on U.S. utilities surged 70% in 2024, according to a Check Point report, while attacks on critical infrastructure rose approximately 30% in 2023, based on data from the CISA Year in Review. These trends paint a clear picture: government systems and infrastructure remain prime targets, often without the tailored defenses needed to keep pace. On July 22, the SANS Institute will convene leading federal cybersecurity minds at the SANS 2025 Government Security Forum, a free virtual event delivering the real-world guidance public-sector defenders need now.

The 2025 SANS Government Security Forum is designed to meet this moment. As public agencies and infrastructure operators race to adapt to the surge in targeted cyberattacks, the forum provides a one-day, no-cost platform for learning and collaboration. Sessions are led by top-tier experts from the White House, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and SANS Institute, with an emphasis on practical, immediately applicable insights. Rather than focusing on abstract frameworks, speakers will share proven tactics for implementing Zero Trust, defending ICS/OT environments, and maintaining resilience under compliance and budgetary pressures.

"Government agencies need guidance they can implement today, not next year," said Matt Bromiley, SANS Certified Instructor. "Our forum connects participants directly with speakers who’ve led Zero Trust rollouts, built incident response teams, and secured mission-critical systems under real constraints."

This year’s lineup includes a former White House cybersecurity official, DoD and DHS advisors, and experts who have built and deployed scalable defense strategies across public networks and infrastructure. Attendees will benefit from live Q&A sessions, downloadable toolkits, and follow-up opportunities that extend learning beyond the day of the event. The virtual format ensures accessibility for government professionals regardless of geographic location or travel limitations.

"Experts from DHS and DoD will share hard-won lessons and blueprints for defense-in-depth in public systems," added Bromiley. "Attendees will leave with frameworks to improve resilience and protect national interests immediately."

The Forum is open to federal, state, and local government cybersecurity professionals; defense and intelligence agency teams; IT/OT personnel safeguarding infrastructure such as water, power, and transit; contractors and integrators supporting public-sector missions; cybersecurity vendors; and military personnel transitioning into cyber careers.

All session recordings will be available to registrants following the event.

To learn more and register, visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/2025-sans-government-security-forum/

