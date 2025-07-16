Silicone Oil Market is Projected with a Value of USD 6.73 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surging Personal Care Product Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicone Oil Market Size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Growing adoption across healthcare, cosmetics, EVs, and green energy fuels silicone oil industry growth

The silicone oil industry is experiencing significant growth driven by applications in healthcare, personal care, automotive, and renewable energy. The FDA’s approvals for medical-grade silicone oils and a 12% rise in silicone-infused cosmetic products, as reported by the PCPC from 2022–2023, underscore rising demand. Dow’s launch of the eco-friendly XIAMETER silicone oil series in 2023 aligns with sustainability trends, while automakers like Ford and GM are integrating silicone oils for electric vehicle thermal systems. Alongside increased use of water repellents and thermal fluids for renewable plants, these developments collectively fuel the industry’s strong forward trajectory.





The U.S. Silicone Oil market is valued at USD 706 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1168 million by 2032, with a CAGR of approximately 6.49% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

The US silicone oil market is poised for remarkable growth through 2032, propelled by rising demand across personal care, pharmaceuticals, and advanced lubricants. Expansion is further fueled by new FDA approvals for medical-grade applications, innovation in heat transfer fluids for electric vehicles, and the growing popularity of silicone-enhanced cosmetics.

Key Players:

Dow Inc.

Wacker Chemie

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials

Elkem Silicones

Evonik Industries

Clearco Products Co.

ACC Silicones

Siltech Corporation

Iota Silicone Oil

Silicone Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.28% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising demand in personal care & cosmetics drives the market growth.





By Application, Lubricants dominated the Silicone Oil Market in 2024, with a 34.23% Market Share.

The dominance is due to silicone oil lubricants’ exceptional thermal stability and resistance, making them vital in automotive engines, EV battery systems, and aerospace hydraulics. Companies like ExxonMobil and Dow boosted production for EV thermal control in 2023, aligning with rising electric vehicle demand. Additionally, silicone oils are widely used in construction as mold release agents and anti-foaming additives, ensuring sustained demand across industries and keeping this segment the largest contributor to market expansion through the forecast period.

By End-Use, the Personal Care & Cosmetics dominated the Silicone Oil Market in 2024 with a 37.23% Market Share.

The dominance is due to consumers favoring lightweight, non-greasy silicone oils that enhance skin feel and moisture retention in premium beauty products. The Personal Care Products Council reported a surge in new U.S. silicone-based product launches from 2022–2023. Leading brands such as Estée Lauder and L’Oréal USA introduced silicone-based serums catering to skincare trends. Clean beauty and dermatologically tested formulations further strengthen demand, ensuring this segment’s consistent growth and relevance in evolving consumer preferences.

By Region, Asia-Pacific dominated the Silicone Oil Market in 2024, Holding a 39.45% Market Share.

The dominance is due to extensive use of silicone oils across electronics, automotive, and booming personal care markets in China, Japan, and South Korea. CNCIC data showed a 9% rise in domestic production in 2023. Local beauty brands launched multiple silicone-infused skincare lines, driven by middle-class demand. Coupled with rapid industrialization, government infrastructure initiatives, and the region’s leadership in electric vehicle production, these factors firmly anchor Asia-Pacific as the market’s leading regional contributor.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Korean-based KCC Corporation finalized its takeover of Momentive, aiming to accelerate R&D and expand production of silicone fluids globally, strengthening supply chains for medical, automotive, and personal care markets.

finalized its takeover of Momentive, aiming to accelerate R&D and expand production of silicone fluids globally, strengthening supply chains for medical, automotive, and personal care markets. In July 2023, Dow debuted its XIAMETER PMX-100 cSt polydimethylsiloxane fluid designed for skincare, suncare, haircare, antiperspirant, and color-cosmetic applications, offering enhanced spreadability, low environmental hazard, and a soft, velvety skin feel.

