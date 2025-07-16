MX Named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

LEHI, UTAH, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. has been named to CNBC’s annual World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the third consecutive year. This prestigious honor is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“This achievement reflects the MX team’s tireless work to bring our mission — to empower the world to be financially strong — to life. We are incredibly honored and proud to be recognized among the world’s leading fintech companies for the third time,” said Ryan Caldwell, CEO at MX. “In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, it’s more important than ever to leverage the power of data to create clarity, confidence, and better outcomes for individuals and rapid growth for our clients. This is why MX exists in today’s market.”

The list is based on the analysis and weighting of general and segment-specific KPIs such as Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Asset, Enterprise Fintech, and Insurtech. More than 2,000 companies were evaluated to determine the honoree list.

The 2025 World’s Top Fintech Companies list was announced July 16, 2025. View the full list here: https://www.cnbc.com/the-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2025/